2020 World Travel Awards: Machu Picchu Best Attraction in South America

The Inca citadel in Cusco wasn’t the only award winner, Peru also took home important recognitions at the 2020 World Travel Awards.
Just a few days after its grand re-opening, Machu Picchu is once again making the rounds. This time, the UNESCO World Heritage Site was voted South America’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2020 at this year’s World Travel Awards.
The renowned awards program celebrates greatness in various sectors of the industry, voted by both industry professionals and travels. The awards are divided into world regions, with 67 categories in South America.
Peru also took home other awards in the South America category, including: Leading Cruise Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, and Leading Green Destination.
Various hotels in the country were also recognized, including the Tambopata Research Center (Leading Green Hotel), the Posada Amazonas Lodge (Responsible Tourism Award), and the Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa (Leading Resort) in the Sacred Valley. The Belmond Hiram Bingham was named the Leading Luxury Train in 2020.
