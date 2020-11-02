Watch the Ceremony: Machu Picchu Re-Opens to the World (Video)

After months of closure, Machu Picchu is officially open to visitors. Watch the ceremony that included live music and an Inca ceremony reenactment.
As Peru’s most important tourist attraction and one of the world’s most remarkable manmade landmarks, the re-opening of Machu Picchu could not go uncelebrated.
The ancient citadel went into hibernation in March with Peru’s emergency COVID-19 lockdown. Native rodents reappeared, taking advantage of the deserted landscape, and maintenance workers took the time to repair and clean its grounds.
Though Machu Picchu opened in October to locals in Cusco (and one lucky Japanese tourist), the site is now open to the world, to they joy of many including the foreigners in Peru who have waited many months for the experience.
Representatives of the Municipality of Machu Picchu, the regional government of Cusco and Peru’s ministry of culture were at the celebration, which saw the site lit by colorful lights and included a concert and a reenactment of an Inca ceremony.
Watch the live performance:
And the full Machu Picchu reopening ceremony here:
Cover photo: Andina
