3 Peruvian Bubbles to Welcome 2025

The new year is upon us, and to celebrate with a genuinely Peruvian spirit, we selected three different bubbly drinks to bring cheer to the upcoming 2025; here is our selection for this year.

Espumante Patrimonial by Pampas de Ica

A sparkling wine made with Italia grapes (also known as Muscat of Alexandria), recognized as one of the eight pisco grapes, it has a floral profile, this sparking wine is produced using the traditional method, so the second fermentation, the one that creates the bubble, is done in the bottle and then corked. The finished product is a dry, brut nature sparkling wine, elegant with floral and citrusy notes and a fine bubble. You can find them on Peruvino

PetNat by Bodega Murga

Whether be a Quebranta or an Italia, both patrimonial grape varieties, this sparkling wine made on an ancestral method is produced with minimal intervention; non-artificial flavorings stabilizers or sugar are added during production; it’s a delicate work by young winemaker Pietra Possamai in their winery located in Ica. The Italia one has a bright yellow color with a floral profile and a hint of bread. The Quebranta has an intense pink color, a dry and mineral flavor, and balanced acidity. Both can have sediments because they are fermented in the bottle and made to drink cold in hot summer weather. You can find them on Murga’s website.

Sidra Corazón

Created by a loving couple who learned about cider while living in Canada, this Apple Sider has delicate bubbles on a non-filtered liquid, with a dry appley taste and a great mouthful. You can discover more on their Instagram.