A Culinary Reunion: MAZ & Pía León Collaboration Event in Tokyo

On January 23 and 24, 2025, Tokyo will host a remarkable culinary event: a reunion between Pía León, one of the world’s most celebrated chefs, and Santiago Fernández, her former trainee and kitchen companion. This special collaboration will take place at MAZ, nestled in Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho, offering an unforgettable experience of gastronomy and storytelling.

The evening will showcase the philosophy of Mater Iniciativa, the research center León co-directs. Guests will explore Peruvian biodiversity through an innovative tasting menu crafted by the duo, blending flavors with memories of their shared journey in the culinary world.

Chef’s Vision

Pía León, recognized as the Best Female Chef in the World (2021), brings her unique vision of Peruvian gastronomy. Through Kjolle, her restaurant ranked 16th on the 2024 edition of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, she highlights Peru’s cultural and biological richness. This philosophy will take center stage during the event.

Event Details

Dates: Thursday, January 23, and Friday, January 24, 2025

Times: 18:00 or 19:30

Location: MAZ, 3F Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

IN THE KNOW: Reservations starts today via the Omakase website.

Reservation Information

Spaces are limited, making this an exclusive opportunity to experience a fusion of talent, tradition, and innovation. Secure your reservation now to witness this extraordinary culinary reunion.

Course : Chef’s Tasting Course with pairing options

: Chef’s Tasting Course with pairing options Price : Starting at ¥63,750 (tax included)

: Starting at ¥63,750 (tax included) Policies: Age restriction (12+), non-refundable cancellation, and pre-selected pairings

Nearest Stations: Nagatacho Station, Akasaka-mitsuke Station