Cremeria Toscana in Lima, Peru: New Space, Same Authentic Gelato

Serving over 24 flavors of sorbet and gelato, made fresh daily, Cremeria Toscana opens up a new locale in Lima’s San Isidro district just in time for summer.

So intrinsically linked are ice cream and summer that one lick of the creamy confection can be enough to ease our minds and lift our spirits—almost enough so to convince us we’re on vacation. At least, that’s how we felt when we walked into the new San Isidro location of Cremeria Toscana one Thursday morning. Presented with a colorful showcase of some 24 flavors of freshly made sorbet and gelato, we instantly felt care-free, our only concern being what flavor we would choose.

Photo: Erick Andia

Authentic origin

Though Cremeria Toscana first opened its parlor doors in Lima in 2018, it’s actually a company with Spanish origin. Andrea Giuntolli, master ice cream maker, founded the first Cremeria Toscana in Barcelona, where it is now considered one of the best in the city. Relatives of the entrepreneur brought the artisanal recipes and high-quality machines to Peru’s capital to recreate the frozen treat in an authentic Italian way.

From national favorites such as lucuma and Italian classics like pistachio, the range of ice cream flavors allow the fresh and exotic ingredients to shine. Unlike typical ice creams bought in bodegas here in Peru, traditional Italian ice cream is not overly sweet and all natural (free of artificial ingredients). Delectably creamy, this artisanal ice cream will hold up its texture, refraining from melting quickly or developing ice chips.





Clockwise from top left: indoor swings; dulce de leche topped with lucuma; affogato with a scoop of cioccolato

(Photos: Erick Andia)

The day of our visit we sampled many flavors before finally deciding—a typical routine that customers are encouraged to perform by the friendly staff. We indulged in the classic cone of cookies (S/8), a two-flavor cone of dulce de leche and lucuma (S/11) and an incredible affogato with cioccolato fondiente (S/7).

New space

At the end of October of this year, Cremeria Toscana moved into a larger and more comfortable space. Remaining are the wooden swings, so characteristic of the original shop, only this time they look out upon the quaint outdoor patio and pet-friendly seating area. The shop can be found on Av. Conquistadores, just across from many restaurants and shops and a few minutes from the tranquil and expansive park, Bosque El Olivar.





Photos: Erick Andia

Following biosafety protocols, customers are required to wear masks until receiving their order, and less than 20 people are allowed inside the space to encourage social distancing. Quiet during the early afternoon hours on weekdays, we thoroughly enjoyed peering through the window into the production area, visible from the cash register.

As well, Cremeria Toscana offers half (S/35) and full liter (S/55) ice creams for pick-up or delivery (to districts Miraflores, San Isidro, Surco, San Borja and La Molina), all presented in eco-friendly packaging.

Address

Av. Conquistadores 169, San Isidro, Lima

Instagram / Facebook

Hours

Tuesday-Thursday: 11am-7pm

Friday and Saturday: 11am-8pm

Sunday: 11am-6pm

All photos: Erick Andia