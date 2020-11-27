Cremeria Toscana in Lima, Peru: New Space, Same Authentic Gelato

Serving over 24 flavors of sorbet and gelato, made fresh daily, Cremeria Toscana opens up a new locale in Lima’s San Isidro district just in time for summer.
So intrinsically linked are ice cream and summer that one lick of the creamy confection can be enough to ease our minds and lift our spirits—almost enough so to convince us we’re on vacation. At least, that’s how we felt when we walked into the new San Isidro location of Cremeria Toscana one Thursday morning. Presented with a colorful showcase of some 24 flavors of freshly made sorbet and gelato, we instantly felt care-free, our only concern being what flavor we would choose.
Authentic origin
Though Cremeria Toscana first opened its parlor doors in Lima in 2018, it’s actually a company with Spanish origin. Andrea Giuntolli, master ice cream maker, founded the first Cremeria Toscana in Barcelona, where it is now considered one of the best in the city. Relatives of the entrepreneur brought the artisanal recipes and high-quality machines to Peru’s capital to recreate the frozen treat in an authentic Italian way.
From national favorites such as lucuma and Italian classics like pistachio, the range of ice cream flavors allow the fresh and exotic ingredients to shine. Unlike typical ice creams bought in bodegas here in Peru, traditional Italian ice cream is not overly sweet and all natural (free of artificial ingredients). Delectably creamy, this artisanal ice cream will hold up its texture, refraining from melting quickly or developing ice chips.
The day of our visit we sampled many flavors before finally deciding—a typical routine that customers are encouraged to perform by the friendly staff. We indulged in the classic cone of cookies (S/8), a two-flavor cone of dulce de leche and lucuma (S/11) and an incredible affogato with cioccolato fondiente (S/7).
New space
At the end of October of this year, Cremeria Toscana moved into a larger and more comfortable space. Remaining are the wooden swings, so characteristic of the original shop, only this time they look out upon the quaint outdoor patio and pet-friendly seating area. The shop can be found on Av. Conquistadores, just across from many restaurants and shops and a few minutes from the tranquil and expansive park, Bosque El Olivar.
Following biosafety protocols, customers are required to wear masks until receiving their order, and less than 20 people are allowed inside the space to encourage social distancing. Quiet during the early afternoon hours on weekdays, we thoroughly enjoyed peering through the window into the production area, visible from the cash register.
As well, Cremeria Toscana offers half (S/35) and full liter (S/55) ice creams for pick-up or delivery (to districts Miraflores, San Isidro, Surco, San Borja and La Molina), all presented in eco-friendly packaging.
Address
Av. Conquistadores 169, San Isidro, Lima
Hours
Tuesday-Thursday: 11am-7pm
Friday and Saturday: 11am-8pm
Sunday: 11am-6pm
All photos: Erick Andia
Now that you're here:
We're asking you, our reader, to make a contribution in support of our digital guide in order to keep informing, updating and inspiring people to visit Peru. Why now? In our near 20-year journey as the leading English-language source on travel in Peru, we've had our fair share of ups and downs-but nothing quite like the challenges brought forth in the first quarter of 2020.
By adapting to the changing face of the tourism and travel industry (on both local and international levels), we have no doubt we will come out stronger-especially with the support of our community. Because you will travel again, and we will be ready to show you the best of Peru.
Your financial support means we can keep sharing the best of Peru through high-quality stories, videos and insights provided by our dedicated team of contributors and editors based in Peru. And of course, We are here to answer your questions and help whenever you need us.
As well, it makes possible our commitment to support local and small businesses that make your visit an unforgettable one. Your support will help the people working in these industries get back on their feet once the world allows us to make our dream of enjoying everything Peru has to offer a reality again-from its mouthwatering gastronomy, thriving Amazon and archaeological wonders such as Machu Picchu.
Together, we will find a way through this. As a member of our community, your contribution, however big or small, is valuable.
Support Traveling & Living in Peru from as little as $1 - and it only takes a minute. Thank you!