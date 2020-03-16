In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are having to spend a couple of weeks at home. Here’s a checklist of essentials during quarantine.

Before starting the list of essentials during quarantine, let’s take a look and consider when you should stay at home. In the case of Peru, a State of Emergency has been declared and all those in the country are to be in quarantine. For those in a country that has not required social isolation, consider self-isolating for 14 days in the case that you have been in contact with a patient or if you have any symptoms including a cough, fever or shortness of breath.

In accordance with the latest government measures regarding COIVD-19, those in Peru are able to leave their home to buy groceries. However, the amount of time spent outside and contact with others should be limited.

Here are the essentials during a quarantine:

Don’t hoard

Maybe a little bit late as seen in larger cities such as Lima and Arequipa since the spread of COVID-19 in Peru. However, there’s no reason to clear out the store shelves of toilet paper and water. There are other customers that need those products too. Remember, isolation is set to last for just 15 days.

As well, supermarkets such as Wong, Tottus and Plaza Vea are offering delivery services as are these organic food brands.

Dry goods

Pantry staples will last a long time and are great for cooking in large batches. Beans, lentils and any other legumes, rice, pasta or even the local papa seca are great to make large batches of and take up little shelf space.

Nuts and dried fruits are great snacking options too.

Canned food

What you find in cans may not be as nutritious as the real deal but they will last longer. Canned soups and packaged ramen noodles can help you out if you’re in a single-person household and not wanting to make a big batch of food.

Easy to make, cheap and a long shelf life, these are the food items that will simply make life easier during a lockdown.

Fresh food

When purchasing fresh fruit, don’t limit your selection to the ripest fruit available. Buy a variety of fruit that will ripen over the next few days. As well, green plantains, pineapples, pears or any kind of apple will easily last over the 14-day period.

If you have a fridge, stock it with fresh produce. Meats and poultry can be kept frozen until you need it and can also make for great soup or stock.

Frozen food

Local markets in Peru don’t have the largest selection of frozen vegetables, however there are usually some ready to eat meals, frozen meats, even bread and pastas. Try to choose an assortment of possible meals.

Snacks

Being in quarantine doesn’t mean you have to eat mush. Get some snacks to have while streaming a movie, reading a book or working from home. Don’t over stock on snacks unless you have excellent self-discipline.

Caffeine

If you need your daily fix of coffee, be sure you have some on hand. Try instant coffee or even the capsule preparations, though a quality Peruvian coffee made in a French press can’t be beat. Get some coffee and tea in hand.

If your thing is soda, consider purchasing small cans as carbonation in large bottles won’t last for long.

Water

Probably you have your own technique for drinking water in Peru. Many choose to boil water and allow it to cool before drinking. Others purchase it by the gallon in plastic dispenser or boxes. Be sure to stock up on enough water for your household to last two weeks.

Such lockdowns are also a reminder that water filters are a smart investment as water is readily available.

Soap

Wash your hands often. If you’re staying isolated at home, you don’t need to use hand-sanitizer every other minute.

Other cleaning and hygiene supplies

As you are going to be at home for a couple of weeks, buy an adequate amount of detergent, dish soap, toilet paper and toothpaste. Remember, it just needs to last for two weeks, not two years. For any virus, changing clothes and bed liners often is important. If you don’t do laundry at home try to have some spare sheets.

Medication

If you’re using any prescriptions or medications get your medication for at least 15 days. Make sure your children and/or pets have their medication too.

For now, at least, babies and small children are less vulnerable to COVID-19 than their elders. If you have a minor at home, remember to have enough formula, baby food, diapers, and essential medication for cough and fever. That also applies for pets. Be sure to have enough pet food, litter and supplies on hand.

Keep connected to people online, stream and have a routine. Do stuff to stay entertained and to stay away from the fear-inducing news. This is not the time to panic. These are two weeks to enjoy your home and use your time to make a stew or read a long book.

Now, stay home, stay healthy and eat well!

Cover image: Pixabay