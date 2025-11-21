Flor de Caña 35 Years Arrives in Lima: A Rare Ultra-Luxury Rum for Collectors

Flor de Caña has brought its most extraordinary creation to date to Lima: Flor de Caña 35 Years, an ultra-luxury rum released in celebration of the brand’s 135th anniversary. One of the oldest family-owned companies in Central America, the Nicaraguan house reveals the pinnacle of its heritage, craftsmanship, and long-standing commitment to sustainability with this exceptionally aged spirit.

Naturally aged for 35 years in American white oak barrels at the family’s private estate in Nicaragua, the rum was born in the volcanic terroir between the San Cristóbal volcano and the Pacific Ocean. This rare geographic harmony—land, sea, and fire—shapes the rum’s complex flavor profile and remarkably smooth finish.

Only 350 crystal decanters will be available worldwide. The sculpted bottle, inspired by the lines and textures of the San Cristóbal volcano, is hand-finished and designed to showcase the warm golden tones of the liquid. Each decanter is topped with a custom volcanic-obsidian stopper and adorned with a fine leather collar, paying homage to the brand’s long-standing sustainability ethos. It is presented in a walnut case engraved with illustrations of the lush flora that grows at the foot of the volcano.

Over its 35 years of aging, the rum has developed profound and distinctive layers of flavor. We tasted it and perceived notes of caramel, sweet banana, and spicy hints such as pepper. On the palate, it is soft and delicate yet persistent; as it opens, it reveals notes of raisins.

IN THE KNOW: A limited number of decanters is available in Lima:

– 100 ml, priced at US$630, presented in an elegant emerald-green case

– 700 ml, priced at US$4,000, accompanied by an individually numbered certificate of authenticity. If you want to be part of the experience register on the waiting list https://www.flordecana.com/es/35-year.

Tomás Cano, Flor de Caña’s Master Distiller for nearly four decades, describes the release as “a rare treasure of time—one that embodies our family values and 135 years of artisanal tradition.” The rum was unveiled at the Flor de Caña Experience store in Miraflores, where the bottles are now available.