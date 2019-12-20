Forbes Recommends Rainbow Mountain Trek for 2020

Intrepid travelers, listen up: a Rainbow Mountain trek is all about high altitudes and unparalleled views.

Before we get into whether the Vinicunca mountain is as colorful in real life as some highly edited Instagram posts portray (it’s not, because those were highly edited), let us say this: an adventure like the Rainbow Mountain trek is so amazing that Forbes recently considered it among the top “once-in-a-lifetime experiences to book in 2020.”

In a list that crosses over six continents and 10 countries, Forbes, the same outlet that brought us the inspiring digital detox journey, prepares travelers to tackle the oncoming new decade with a sense of wanderlust and adventure.

Meaning “seven color mountain” in Quechua, Vinicunca is popularly known as Rainbow Mountain. Making up part of the Vilcanota mountain range, the southern Peru peak stands at 5,200 meters above sea level. To give you perspective, that is more than double the height of Machu Picchu, a peak known to cause altitude sickness at a comparatively diminutive altitude of less than 2,500 meters.

Why does Forbes consider this heart-pumping, gasping-for-air trek a must in the coming decade? In their words, “the only way to experience the magic of the Peruvian Andes…is by embarking on a trek.” Let us add that the dogs who have made the colorful Vinicunca mountain their home are a major plus (and photo op).

But don’t let the high altitude get you down. With a thoughtful travel itinerary like this one, you’ll have time to acclimate before making the steep climb up.

The Forbes 2020 destination list includes island-hopping in New Zealand, jungle safaris in Nepal, desert retreats in Morocco and many more exhilarating travel ideas.

Source: Forbes

Photo: UI International Programs/Flickr