History Meets Indulgence at the Palacio Nazarenas

Imagine staying in a former 17th-century convent with Inca walls, hand-painted frescoes, and colonial charm mixed into a cocktail of modern luxury. At Palacio Nazarenas, A Belmond Hotel, you experience history with one of Cusco’s most refined hospitality experiences.

Under Cusco’s sun, the outdoor pool at Palacio Nazarenas promises the perfect escape. | Photo by Belmond Hotels.

A serene oasis is tucked behind a discreet stone façade in the heart of Cusco; within the ancient walls of Palacio Nazarenas A Belmond Hotel, you’ll find a lush courtyard, the city’s only heated outdoor pool, secret gardens for afternoon tea, and a tranquil spa where Inca traditions and Andean botanicals shape your journey to wellness.

Once a palace, later a convent, and now a Belmond property, Palacio Nazarenas is where centuries of history have been lovingly preserved. Restorations have brought 17th-century architecture back to life, giving every corridor, mural, and Inca stone a chance to tell its story again, with original frescoes restored in many walls and a water circuit that leads the way to a relaxing escape.

Time-stoping rooms

Details whisper through every corner at Palacio Nazarenas. | Photo by Belmond Hotels.

Each suite at Palacio Nazarenas blends colonial charm with contemporary comfort. Expect oxygen-enriched air to ease Cusco’s altitude, silk-embroidered canopies draped over plush beds, expansive marble bathrooms with showers and bathtubs, and breathtaking views of original Inca stonework or the serene gardens. These are rooms where time seems to pause — where the world outside fades, and every moment lingers a little longer.

Palacio Nazarenas offers suites across three levels, from junior (about 398 ft²) to signature (about 1,399 ft²). When you use your electronic key, you enter a sanctuary of disconnection: a grand bed adorned with a hand-embroidered canopy, an invitation to the sweetest dreams under four towering metal posts.

The mini-bar includes local treasures: bean-to-bar chocolate crafted by local artisans, native potato chips, fruits, and nuts in vibrant combinations, and Peruvian spirits like Black Whiskey and Andean Vodka. Nespresso coffee and natural infusions are there to start your day gently.

The marble bathrooms feature a rainfall shower that cascades from the ceiling or flows gently from your hands. Indulge in Prija amenities, a curated collection infused with carefully selected botanicals designed to elevate your daily rituals. The soaking tub invites you to unwind with aromatic bath salts or a bespoke blend of Andean herbs and natural oils for an even deeper escape. Afterward, wrap yourself in a fluffy towel robe or slip into a sumptuous silk one as you watch the sunset behind the ancient city from your private balcony.

Every corner of your suite offers cozy seating areas, elegant handcrafted details, and — though you won’t need it — a stylish workspace.

Food and Drink

From sunrise to starlight, Pía León’s menu at Mauka offers a journey through flavor.| Photo by Belmond hotels.

From early morning, Mauka, led by renowned Peruvian chef Pía León, is a journey through Cusco’s biodiversity. Each dish is connected to local ancient crops, seeds, and the rich culinary traditions of the Andes, served in an inviting, relaxed atmosphere. For a more leisurely experience, guests can enjoy a Peruvian-style afternoon tea in the secret garden, with fresh herbal infusions handpicked and brewed to order by the hotel’s butler.

Ideally located in the heart of Cusco, Palacio Nazarenas offers easy access to the city’s vibrant plazas, bustling markets, and rich archaeological sites. A short walk takes you to landmarks like the Plaza de Armas and the Qorikancha Temple.

Connect with Nature and Disconnect

Turn every bath into a spa moment at Palacio Nazarenas. Photo by Belmond hotels.

Service at Palacio Nazarenas is personal, intuitive, and impeccable. Guests enjoy 24-hour butler service, personalized experiences like private herb baths, and curated hands-on ceramic workshops with celebrated artist Tater Vera, whose UNESCO-certified studio adds an immersive cultural touch to your stay.

Palacio Nazarenas is an unforgettable experience, balancing Cusco’s deep-rooted history with contemporary luxury. Whether you’re soaking in a herb-infused bath, savoring Andean flavors at Mauka, or basking under the Andean sun by the heated pool, every moment is designed to leave you with a profound connection to Cusco’s timeless spirit.