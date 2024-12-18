Holiday presents by La Ibérica

La Ibérica chocolates are perfect for special occasions like the Holiday Season. They are ideal for gifting, sharing, or incorporating into family recipes.

With the tagline “Together is Better,” the chocolate brand encourages gathering with family or friends during the holiday season, offering products perfect for gifting. Their seasonal Christmas packaging is back, adding a festive touch.

New chocolates

One of their newest products is another fantastic sharing option: Bombones Black Whiskey —bonbons filled with award-winning Peruvian black whiskey made from purple corn— available in a 14-piece box.

They also feature excellent new packaging designs aligned with the Christmas campaign, including the popular Mixtura(220g), Ilusión de Chocolate (110g), Dulce Armonía (300g), and Bombones Dulce Ilusión (200g).

IN THE KNOW: La Ibérica products are available online at https://www.laiberica.com.pe/ and at 67 retail locations across Peru.

For the children, as stocking stuffers, they offer the Noel de Chocolate (60g) and Ángel de Chocolate con Leche (50g). Additionally, La Ibérica has introduced Chocograjeas de Almendras (100g) and two new Milky La Ibérica bars with pecans and almonds, both without added sugar.

La Ibérica uses the renowned “Chuncho” cacao, native to the La Convención Valley (Quillabamba, Cusco) in Peru’s jungle edge, and for over 115 years, has offered many styles of high-quality chocolate confections.