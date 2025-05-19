Inés Wiese: A Return to Emotion, a Return to the Root

Some exhibitions speak to you. Others, like this one, whisper. As soon as you step into Galería Ginsberg, the scent of coffee from 33 Revoluciones blends with Max Richter’s The Four Seasons. That music—a reinvention of a nod to and a break from Vivaldi— doesn’t just play in the background. It gently takes your hand and guides you, without rushing, through a space where painting breathes and pulses with its rhythm.

Volver a Tierras Niñas, Inés Wiese’s first solo show, doesn’t feel like a debut. There’s a quiet confidence in her work that makes an impression. These paintings don’t depict the seasons or recognizable landscapes. What Wiese paints isn’t what the eye sees but what the body remembers. Each piece seems to emerge from a deep sensory memory as if the canvas absorbed feelings before it revealed any images.

Music shaped the creative process, and it shows. Not as a soundtrack but as an inner rhythm: spring as the beginning, summer as the peak, autumn as loss, winter as a fertile pause. But there’s nothing linear here. Like life, this exhibition moves in cycles and fragments. You enter wherever you like and leave when you’re ready.

There’s a particular attention to detail that likely stems from her background in jewelry-making. Her use of color doesn’t try to represent anything—it’s there to evoke. A warm ochre might feel like a late-afternoon hug; a muted blue might smell like rain that never quite falls. Wiese doesn’t paint objects—she creates climates. Emotional climates. Inner atmospheres.

There’s one painting that stops me. I don’t know why. I can’t say what it’s showing. But I stay with it. For a while. It’s that kind of piece—it doesn’t ask to be understood, just accompanied. And visiting this show, I realize, feels like discovering a place we didn’t know we missed but somehow recognize. It was as if those childlike lands weren’t somewhere out there but tucked away in a corner of ourselves that, thankfully, is still intact.

IN THE KNOW: The exhibit is open to the public on Galería Ginsberg at 1068 Santa Cruz Ave. Miraflores District from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.