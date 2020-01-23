Home The latest news about Peru Inkata: Pisco Pairing 50 Meters Above Ground in Lima
Inkata: Pisco Pairing 50 Meters Above Ground in Lima

Are you a thrill-seeker wanting to combine your sense of adventure with a fine dining experience? Look no further than Inkata, a new concept that brings pisco pairing to new heights.

Located in Lima’s Jockey Plaza, in the also new YOY Lima Box Park food and cultural plaza, Inkata is not for the faint of heart. The restaurant is a box-like structure elevated 50 meters above ground by a crane. Guests sit around the center of the structure where two chefs and a sommelier prepare and also walk people through the dining experience. Inkata is able to hold up to 22 guests at a time.

The sommelier in charge is Mirtha Noceda, who is accompanied by the chefs Diego Alcántara and José Verano. The experience includes three piscos paired with novo-Peruvian dishes and a mistela (a sweet vin de liqueur) paired with a dessert.

On the night that the Somos magazine writer visited Inkata, the guests enjoyed a quinoa hummus and chimichurri with cooked vegetables paired with a negra criolla pisco. The second plate consisted of chicken with a creamy rice seasoned with ají amarillo, mint and turmeric, paired with a pisco albilla. Pisco quebranta came with pancetta and a creamy dry potato stew with dark chocolate: a new way of making the traditional carapulcra.

The final pairing was between the sweet mistela and a cream cheese dessert with toffee sauce.

Inkata is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with two shifts at 6pm and 9pm. The price is $135 per person. There’s a 30% discount throughout the month of February. For more info go to: www.inkata.pe

Source: Somos

Cover photo: Somos

