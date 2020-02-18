La Pasta Co. 1704 Serves Up Fresh Pasta in a Giant Wheel of Parmesan Cheese

Neighboring the meat-focused La Grill 1704, La Pasta Co. 1704 can satisfy your carb cravings with the fettuccini al grana padano.

La Grill 1704 and La Pasta Co. 1704 are just two of the over 15 stands that lie within Mercado San Martín, what some consider the newest cousin of Mercado 28.

Recently opened in October 2019, Mercado San Martín is the place to be for those not only looking for a vast variety of foods under one roof, but also for looking to share camaraderie with friends, family, and even strangers.

This is the story behind the creation of both and our food experience.

la pasta 1704

The humble beginnings

Five years ago, Diego Gambirazio and Pablo Cruzalegui created La Grill as a catering company for those whose taste buds dared for more.

What started off as artisanal chorizo soon grew to burgers and then barbeques, moving from the hearts into the homes of hungry clients.

When it came time for the chefs to move their catering into a permanent brick-and-mortar, they were presented with the opportunity to enter Mercado San Martín.

So, with the food market’s grand opening just five months ago, Pablo and Diego took the chance and first opened La Pasta Co. 1704, which was soon neighbored by La Grill 1704.

Both of which are tactfully dated (1704) to reflect the birthdays of the old friends.

The atmosphere

The ambience of Mercado San Martín is similar to that of Mercado 28.

As soon as one passes through the wide entrance from the street, a gentle buzz of hungry visitors fills the two-level dining hall, which is rustically decorated with wooden chairs and tables for a welcoming feel.

With each few steps, wafts of new cuisine fill your nose, from stands offering chicken wings and anticuchos to paella or sushi. No matter where you walk, you are bound to find something to your liking.

Head to the center of the food market to find Diego in action, passionately manning La Grill 1704 and La Pasta Co. 1704 to make sure your order comes out timely and tastefully.

The food

During our visit, we tried the hallmark dishes of La Grill 1704 and La Pasta Co. 1704.

From La Grill 1704, we started off with matambre a la pizza (S/40). This pizza has a unique twist: the traditional bready dough is switched out for a juicy slab of pork. Tomato sauce is slathered on top of the meaty base with mozzarella, onions, mushrooms, red peppers, and oregano as toppings.

Although a bit chewy for our liking, we certainly understand why this plate often flies off the grill at first sight. For meat lovers, it is worth trying and sharing.





Next up for us from La Pasta Co. 1704 was 400 grams of fettuccini al grana padano (S/40) with milanesa al panko (for an additional S/8), which was—by far—our favorite of the day.

The fettuccini pasta is tastefully bathed in a homemade white sauce before being introduced into the signature Grana Padano cheese wheel. Among the spices used are peppercorn, which gives the plate a nice kick. For us, the added milanesa drizzled with chimichurri put the cherry on top.

Stay tuned for the arrival of new plates this month at La Grill 1704 and La Pasta Co. 1704, one of which we had the opportunity to try.

This appetizer of finely-ground, artisanal chorizo with perfectly goldened potatoes will get the ball rolling for any main dish. Once again, the homemade chimichurri sauce adds the perfect finishing touch.

Other novelties coming in February for La Grill 1704 and La Pasta Co. 1704 include a weekend brunch consisting of a mixto (ham and cheese sandwich), pasta with salchicha huachana; lasagna; ravioli and two new burgers. To quench your thirst, a new line of iced teas will also make their way into both.

All photos: Maria Alejandra Baraybar

La Grill 1704 & La Pasta Co. 1704

Calle San Martín 482, Miraflores

Facebook: La Grill 1704, La Pasta Co. 1704

Instagram: La Grill 1704, La Pasta Co. 1704

Hours: Monday, 12-9pm; Tuesday and Wednesday, 12-10pm; Thursday-Saturday, 12-11pm; Sunday, 10am-9pm

