Live Master Class: Peruvian Cacao & Craft Chocolate

Calling all chocolate lovers! Grab your favorite chocolate bars, gather your family and join us in this interactive class on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Embark on a journey through the stories and flavors of Peruvian cacao and craft chocolate with this live master class. You will learn from AJ Wildey, anthropologist and owner of craft chocolate shop El Cacaotal in Barranco, Lima. Be part of this 45-min interactive class with the opportunity to have your questions answered by a specialist.

When?

On Friday, June 19, live at 6pm Lima · 7pm EST · 5pm MT · 4pm PST.

Sign up to register for the class!

Price: $20 USD per household. Once you register, we will send you payment information via email.

SUBMIT! 🍫





Discover the history of Peruvian craft chocolate, from the deep roots of Peruvian cacao to the current Peruvian craft chocolate boom. Tasting chocolate is an enjoyable experience. You will learn about intensity, flavor, and texture found in every bar.

Deepen your knowledge about craft chocolate and find your unique flavor profile.

Who is this class for?

Beginners and chocolate aficionados alike. The class will cover the basics and provide connoisseurs with insider information from an expert in the field.

What will you learn?

✔️ Learn about the history of cacao and why archaeological and genetic findings show that Peru is special.

✔️ The stories of cacao and chocolate-making families and where to visit them when you come to Peru.

✔️ Learn about white cacao as seen on Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown.

✔️ Bean-to-bar craft chocolate: What is it? The journey of chocolate from the farm to your table.

✔️ The variety of cacao beans from every region of Peru.

✔️ Direct trade relationships with producers.

✔️ A step-by-step guide for understanding the chocolate bars at your local store and picking the best one.

Why is this important?

By taking this class, you will support small-scale chocolate makers from all over Peru and that are a part of El Cacaotal. Learn to choose the best chocolate bars and support direct-trade chocolate.

Sign up to register for the class!

Price: $20 USD per household. Once you register, we will send you payment information via email.

SUBMIT! 🍫

Preparation

Invite your family and prepare your questions. Bring your own chocolate to learn how to read the label and taste all the flavor notes in the bar.

See you there!

Cover photo: El Cacaotal