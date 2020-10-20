Machu Picchu Opens for Tourists on November 1

The Machu Picchu sanctuary will open for tourists on November 1, after more after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Culture confirmed.

On October 17, Machu Picchu opened for local visitors. This was confirmed by the Minister of Culture, Alejandro Neyra, who stated this and other archaeological sites and museums across Peru will open once the biosafety protocols are approved by the relevant ministries.

Now, it’s confirmed it will open to all visitors on November 1.

The minister told Andina only 675 people will be allowed inside Machu Picchu per day, which is 30% of its capacity pre-pandemic. Visitors will enter in groups of 8, with a tour guide, and must maintain a distance of 1.5-2 meters apart.

Inca Trail opening

The Route 5 of the Inca Trail will also open on November 1. This route is a short version (2 days, 1 night) of the Inca Trail, and nationals are able to acquire a free-of-charge ticket via Machu Picchu’s official website.

Source: Andina

Cover photo: Pixabay