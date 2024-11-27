Maido is the best restaurant in Peru.

The 2024 edition of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants was announced in Rio de Janeiro last night. In this edition, 8 Peruvian restaurants were recognized, three of them in the top 10, with Maido taking second place and being recognized as the best destination restaurant.

50 Best works with professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner to help protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024.

The Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy comprises 300 regional voting members, each hand-picked for their expert opinion of the Latin American restaurant scene. The votes of this Academy make up Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list. The Academy is divided into five regions: Mexico, Central America, South America (North), South America (South), and Brazil. Each area has voters comprising journalists, food critics, chefs, restaurateurs, and well-traveled gourmets. Each member submitted 10 votes on what they considered their best dining experiences of the previous 18 months – at least four of those votes must go to restaurants outside their own country. To see more details on Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants voting process.

At the iconic Museu Histórico Nacional in Rio de Janeiro, the culinary community attended the unveiling of Latin America’s Best Restaurants 2024 for the second year. The 12th edition of the annual ranking celebrates the richness and diversity of the region’s gastronomic offerings, featuring restaurants from 22 cities based on the expert opinions of 300 industry insiders.

Don Julio in Buenos Aires claims the top spot this year, winning The Best Restaurant in Latin America and The Best Restaurant in Argentina 2024, accolades that it previously collected in 2020. The Argentinian parrilla has won global recognition, climbing to the No.1 position from last year’s No.3 ranking.

The second place in the region and the first in Perú is Maido, the nikkei restaurant by Mitsuharu Tsumura, which also placed 5th on the global list this year.

Maido was joined by seven more Peruvian restaurants recognized on the list, positioning Lima as a regional culinary hotspot. The restaurant Kjolle by Pía Leon reached the 4th position. Mérito climbed to the top ten, ranking 8th, followed by Jaime Pesaque’s Mayta.

A special award was given to Restaurante Rafael, created 24 years ago by chef Rafael Osterling, who was named the highest climber, growing 27 positions since last year, reaching the 19th place.

Cosme restaurant, focused on comfort food, reached the 28th place, and La Mar Cebichería the 30th. The final Peruvian restaurant on the list is a Must for travelers, MIL in Cusco, a research center focused on using local resources.

Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 1-50 List

Once again, the 50 best restaurants recognize Lima as a culinary destination; if you are into food, this is the place to be.