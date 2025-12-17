Nespresso’s Festive Collection 2025 Arrives in Lima

This holiday season, Nespresso brings its limited-edition Festive Collection 2025 to Peru as part of its global campaign “Creating Magic”. The collection celebrates the rituals and moments that lead up to festive gatherings, where coffee becomes a daily act of connection, anticipation, and joy.

In Peru, the Festive Collection is now available at Nespresso Experience Centers in Larcomar, in Miraflores, and at Jockey Plaza, allowing local coffee lovers to explore the season’s most exclusive blends in person.

Festive Coffees and Seasonal Flavors

At the core of the collection are limited-edition coffees designed for both Original and Vertuo systems. Festive Espresso(Original) and Festive Double Espresso (Vertuo) feature a refined blend of African Arabicas sourced from Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Kenya. The profile offers cereal and fruity notes, complemented by delicate hints of wood and caramel, making it equally enjoyable black or prepared as a Latte Macchiato.

Two flavored editions add a playful and aromatic twist to the season. Sweet Almond and Hibiscus Flavoured combines the comforting taste of sweet almond with subtle floral hibiscus notes, while Cinnamon and Candied Tamarind Flavoured delivers a warm, spiced character with sweet and fruity undertones—an evocative reflection of festive indulgence.

Advent Calendars with Exclusive Coffees

Nespresso’s iconic Advent Calendars return this year with an added layer of exclusivity. Available for both Original and Vertuo systems, the calendars feature flavors and coffee varieties not available in other boxes in Peru, making them especially appealing to collectors and curious coffee drinkers. Each calendar showcases a bold design by Kenyan artist Thandiwe Muriu, turning the countdown to the holidays into a visual and sensory experience.

A Collection Inspired by Peru’s Coffee Palate

In addition to the festive releases, Nespresso highlights a special selection inspired by Peru’s rich coffee culture. Peruvian Best Sellers drawing on peruvian influences to carefully curate coffees that celebrate the aromas and depth of the region.

This Peru-inspired pack includes:

Ispirazione Ristretto (2 sleeves x 20 capsules)

(2 sleeves x 20 capsules) Master Origin Colombia (2 sleeves x 20 capsules)

(2 sleeves x 20 capsules) Classic Volluto Decaffeinato (1 sleeve x 10 capsules)

(1 sleeve x 10 capsules) Master Origin Nicaragua (1 sleeve x 10 capsules)

(1 sleeve x 10 capsules) Espresso Capriccio (1 sleeve x 10 capsules)

(1 sleeve x 10 capsules) Ispirazione Firenze Arpeggio (1 sleeve x 10 capsules)

(1 sleeve x 10 capsules) World Explorations Paris Espresso (1 sleeve x 10 capsules)

(1 sleeve x 10 capsules) Barista Creations Vaniglia (1 sleeve x 10 capsules)

The Nespresso Festive Collection 2025 is available for a limited time in Peru through Nespresso’s Experience Centers and online store, positioning it as both a refined holiday gift and an invitation to explore coffee rituals inspired by global and local traditions alike.