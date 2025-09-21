Oh-Jalá: The Jewish Bakery in Lima That Inspires and Connects

As the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, approaches this September, food once again becomes a bridge between tradition, community, and renewal. In Lima, this spirit comes alive at Oh-Jalá, a bakery founded by Deborah Trapunsky, a Peruvian entrepreneur whose story embodies resilience, identity, and the power of bread to unite.

From Architecture to Baking Dreams

Deborah Trapunsky Epstein, a trained architect, has a deep interest in philosophy, but her true passion has always been the kitchen. In 2016, guided by the desire to “connect people through food,” she began baking challah, the braided bread traditionally shared during Shabbat and Jewish holidays. What started almost by chance soon became her life’s project.

“This was unplanned, it just happened progressively Deborah recalls. But her challah, with its golden crust and comforting texture, quickly conquered hearts far beyond her own community. Today, her bakery in San Isidro has become a thriving business, with a menu that now includes flavored challah, knots, scones, seasonal hamantaschen, and turrón de Doña Pepa, among other offerings.

A Cultural and Culinary Landmark

Founded in 2021, Oh-Jalá is not only the first Jewish bakery in Peru, but also a space that celebrates the diversity of Jewish culture in Latin America. Deborah uses her platform to share stories, recipes, and reflections on Jewish heritage.

Inside the bakery, shelves are lined with up to 14 different types of challah, from cinnamon to pesto to olives. While many loyal customers are Jewish, most are not, proving that bread, much like tradition, transcends boundaries.

For a community that has been part of Peru for nearly 200 years (though now reduced to about 2,000 members) Oh-Jalá has become both a symbol of continuity and a new meeting point. Clients often come from as far as Piura or northern towns, reconnecting with roots and rediscovering heritage through food.

Women Leading Change

Deborah’s journey also speaks to a broader reality in Peru: according to INEI, 53.6% of businesses are now led by women. Her story is one of perseverance and conviction, and she hopes other women find purpose-driven projects that keep them motivated. “It’s what gives me the energy to move forward despite the challenges,” she says.

Bread for a New Year

As Rosh Hashanah is celebrated worldwide, families gather around sweet foods that symbolize hope for a good year ahead. At Oh-Jalá, the challah takes center stage, reminding everyone — Jewish or not — of the importance of tradition, sharing, and renewal.

Deborah dreams of expanding her bakery into a franchise, spreading Jewish flavors and stories across Peru. For now, her shop in San Isidro remains a warm corner of Lima where culture, memory, and entrepreneurship are braided together — just like her bread.