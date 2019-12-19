Peru Among Countries with Best Exchange Rates for USD

Travelers can get the most bang out of their buck when traveling to Peru and these other six countries with the best exchange rates.

From a seven-course dining experience offering a view of ancient Inca ruins to rooftop pools of big city hotels, travelers will find there is no shortage of luxury in Peru. Just as well, for the more frugal traveler (ahem, most of us) Peru is a prime travel destination considering is among the top seven countries with best exchange rates for the U.S. dollar.

In a recent round up of countries offering tourists the best bang for their (U.S.) buck, published by Real Simple, Peru is noted for having an exchange rate where one “U.S. dollar is worth about three times one Peruvian Sol, meaning each dollar can take you just a bit farther.”

Other countries listed included: Costa Rica, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Poland and Indonesia.

The lower cost of living (60% cheaper than living in New York City, according to the article) enjoyed in Peru is often touted by expats who have stayed put in the culinary capital of South America. In fact, recent surveys have shown that life abroad in Peru is a pleasant experience overall.

And for those with an insatiable wanderlust? The diverse cultures and landscapes found within each region of Peru gives locals and tourists alike countless options to see something new without breaking the bank. Even the famed Inca citadel, Machu Picchu, can be visited on a budget.

