Peru in Your Kitchen: Learn How to Make Ceviche and the Perfect Pisco Sour

Choose from two dates and join our live step-by-step cooking class with chef Ricardo Rivera to learn insider tricks to making the best ceviche and pisco sour.

Chef Ricardo Rivera has been teaching cooking classes for travelers in Cusco, Peru for the past five years, sharing his charm and passion for cooking Peruvian food.

Choose your date for our live class with Ricardo where we will learn the best techniques to make a classic ceviche and frothy pisco sour.

Friday, October 16th

Live via Zoom at: 5pm Peru – 6pm EST – 3pm PST

Price: $20 USD per household until Monday, October 12th ($25 after). We will send you payment info via email.

– Register for October 16! –

or

Sunday, November 1st

Live via Zoom at: 1pm Peru – 2pm EST – 11am PST

Price: $20 USD per household until Monday, October 26th ($25 after). We will send you payment info via email.

– Register for November 1! –

Only 10 spots available for each class!

The class will be conducted in English and will last an hour and a half via Zoom.

Keep in mind the class is only one session, and we simply have provided two dates so that you can choose the date that works best for you!

This is a unique chance to have a Peruvian chef live in your kitchen answer your questions and improve your cooking skills! We’ve kept the class size small to create an intimate and personalized setting.

What will you need for the class?

Once you register and pay, we will send you the ingredient lists for the ceviche and pisco sour. (You can also opt to make a whiskey sour!)

See you in the class!

Cover photo: Elpopular.pe