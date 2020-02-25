Home The latest news about Peru Peru Wins Second Place in Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards 2020
Peru Wins Second Place in Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards 2020

by Traveling and Living in Peru
The leading UK travel magazine presented its readers’ top destination picks, with Peru winning the silver medal. Cusco came in third for top city.

Wanderlust is considered one of the most renowned travel magazines since its creation in 1993. For 15 years, the magazine asks its readers to rate the top destination, top city, airlines, and tour operators, among others, of the past year, including answers from an audience of about half a million.

Most of the categories in the travel awards are based on customer satisfaction ratings, instead of the number of votes received. This year, Peru won second place for top destination in the world, after Namibia and ahead of Laos. This is a big jump from its 9th place position in 2019.

The magazine notes that Peru’s biggest attraction, Machu Picchu, suffers from overtourism, which could deter travelers from visiting the country. But, Peru has many other, underrated and extraordinary destinations that are being promoted by the government and travelers are gravitating to.

Cusco also won in this 2020 edition, coming in third place in the “top city” category. While many do choose to go to Machu Picchu, alternative routes are being taken by travelers, who are also visiting lesser-known destinations in the area.

