Second City Traveling in Peru: Is it Right for You?

According to a late 2019 report from Booking.com, one of the growing travel trends in 2020 is second city traveling. Defined as exploring lesser known destinations, the trend stems from travelers who are concerned about sustainability, environmental impact, and over-tourism. It sounds like the right thing to do, but is second city traveling in Peru the right option for you?

The cited report polled over 20,000 travelers from around the world (all of whom had traveled in the prior 12 months and had plans to travel in the following year) and the results showed the following:

“Over half (54%) of global travelers want to play a part in reducing over-tourism, while 51% would swap their original destination for a lesser known but similar alternative if they knew it’d leave less of an environmental impact.”

Machu Picchu is hands down the most popular destination in Peru, and a big draw for international travelers to set foot in South America. In fact, for three years in a row the Inca citadel has been named the top tourist destination in the world. And though entrance limits have been set, the amount of people allowed into the sacred grounds is 2,500.

The views of and from the 15th century site is a breathtaking experience, and many visitors agree that once you stand upon the architectural masterpiece you (almost) forget about the other tourists. But if queues, crowded places and people aren’t your thing, second city traveling in Peru is a great travel option. Consider any of the postcard-worthy locations throughout Peru or delve into eco-tourism in northern Peru; better yet, balance your Machu Picchu trip with adventurous follow-up cities such as Arequipa and the nearby Colca Canyon then further south to Puno and the floating islands of Lake Titicaca.

Where do you stand: Are you willing to plan your travel itinerary based on environmentally responsible tourism or do you have a bucket-list of sites and you're sticking to it?

Cover photo: AmaraPhotos.com