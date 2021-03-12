loader image
Peruvian Embassy in France Receives Archaeological Artifacts

March 12, 2021

Peru’s embassy in France received archaeological assets from the association “Les Amis du Patrimoine.”

These cultural artifacts were handed over anonymously to the aforementioned French association with the goal of being repatriated to Peru. Due to their intact nature, it is believed the artifacts were once looted from archaeological sites and illegally exported.

Andina reports that the items are from the pre-Columbian cultures of: “Huaura, Chancay, Chimu, and Chimu-Inca Cultures, developed during the Middle Horizon period (600 AD – 1,000 AD) and Late Horizon (1,476 AD – 1,532 AD).”

Source and cover photo: Andina.pe


