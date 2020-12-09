Peruvian Recipe: How to Make a Warm and Tasty Emoliente

The perfect drink for a cold winter day or for when you just need some R&R: learn how to make Peruvian emoliente with Chef Martin Morales.
Today we are making a special drink. When our Bar Manager Miguel visited Peru there were loads of street vendors selling something called emoliente: an herbal tea prepared in the Andes made from medicinal herbs and plants.
Emoliente is a great drink to get you warm and add some minerals and vitamins to your diet to boost your body. It’s one of the most popular drinks on our menu at Andina, Shoreditch (London). Especially for breakfast.
Ingredients for Emoliente
20 g roasted barley
4 g chamomile
4 g horse tail
¼ of a pineapple
¼ of an apple skin
25 g quince jelly or aloe vera
20 g linseed
2 liters of water
Method:
Step 1: Making emoliente is very easy. Just put all the ingredients in a large pot with the water, boil for 20 minutes, strain and then serve with a squeeze of lime and some honey. Note: quince jelly is added to the pot, but aloe vera is scraped after into the pot. Enjoy!
Martin is the Chef and Founder of Ceviche in Soho and newly opened Andina in Shoreditch. He is known as the pioneer of Peruvian food in the UK. His restaurant Ceviche, Soho, kick-started the explosion of Peruvian food in the UK and has become one of London’s best and most loved restaurants. Andina, Shoreditch is an all-day restaurant dedicated to the healthy food and drinks.
This article has been updated from its original publication on November 11, 2015.
Cover photo: Trome.pe
Now that you're here:
We're asking you, our reader, to make a contribution in support of our digital guide in order to keep informing, updating and inspiring people to visit Peru. Why now? In our near 20-year journey as the leading English-language source on travel in Peru, we've had our fair share of ups and downs-but nothing quite like the challenges brought forth in the first quarter of 2020.
By adapting to the changing face of the tourism and travel industry (on both local and international levels), we have no doubt we will come out stronger-especially with the support of our community. Because you will travel again, and we will be ready to show you the best of Peru.
Your financial support means we can keep sharing the best of Peru through high-quality stories, videos and insights provided by our dedicated team of contributors and editors based in Peru. And of course, We are here to answer your questions and help whenever you need us.
As well, it makes possible our commitment to support local and small businesses that make your visit an unforgettable one. Your support will help the people working in these industries get back on their feet once the world allows us to make our dream of enjoying everything Peru has to offer a reality again-from its mouthwatering gastronomy, thriving Amazon and archaeological wonders such as Machu Picchu.
Together, we will find a way through this. As a member of our community, your contribution, however big or small, is valuable.
Support Traveling & Living in Peru from as little as $1 - and it only takes a minute. Thank you!