Peruvian Recipe: How to Make a Warm and Tasty Emoliente

The perfect drink for a cold winter day or for when you just need some R&R: learn how to make Peruvian emoliente with Chef Martin Morales.

Today we are making a special drink. When our Bar Manager Miguel visited Peru there were loads of street vendors selling something called emoliente: an herbal tea prepared in the Andes made from medicinal herbs and plants.

Emoliente is a great drink to get you warm and add some minerals and vitamins to your diet to boost your body. It’s one of the most popular drinks on our menu at Andina, Shoreditch (London). Especially for breakfast.

Ingredients for Emoliente

20 g roasted barley

4 g chamomile

4 g horse tail

¼ of a pineapple

¼ of an apple skin

25 g quince jelly or aloe vera

20 g linseed

2 liters of water

Method:

Step 1: Making emoliente is very easy. Just put all the ingredients in a large pot with the water, boil for 20 minutes, strain and then serve with a squeeze of lime and some honey. Note: quince jelly is added to the pot, but aloe vera is scraped after into the pot. Enjoy!

Martin is the Chef and Founder of Ceviche in Soho and newly opened Andina in Shoreditch. He is known as the pioneer of Peruvian food in the UK. His restaurant Ceviche, Soho, kick-started the explosion of Peruvian food in the UK and has become one of London’s best and most loved restaurants. Andina, Shoreditch is an all-day restaurant dedicated to the healthy food and drinks.

This article has been updated from its original publication on November 11, 2015.

Cover photo: Trome.pe