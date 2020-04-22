Home Peru's Eating Guide Peruvian Solterito Recipe in Under 1 Minute (Video)
Peru's Eating Guide

Peruvian Solterito Recipe in Under 1 Minute (Video)

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
Solterito recipe
This recipe is as easy as mixing the ingredients together. But, don’t underestimate the delightful flavors of solterito, a healthy and satisfying Peruvian dish.

Hailing from Arequipa, home to some of Peru’s most delicious and famous dishes, solterito is hard not to like. Colorful and satisfying, this dish is quick and easy to make and really, you can substitute, subtract or add other ingredients to your liking. Here’s how to make solterito with quinoa:

In a bowl, mix:

3 tomatoes, chopped

1 corn, boiled

1/2 cup fava beans

1 cup queso fresco

Salt & pepper to taste

2 Tbsp. olive oil

In a separate bowl, mix:

1/2 cup red onion

3 Tbsp. parsley

1 Tbsp. chopped rocoto (red chili pepper)

.5 Tbsp. vinegar

1 cup of quinoa

Black olives

Salt & pepper

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lime

Combine both mixtures and serve!

We say: Get creative. Add other types of beans, garbanzos or tarwi. Add basil leaves or mint. Make the solterito your own and enjoy!

Cover photo: Marca Peru

