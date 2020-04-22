Peruvian Solterito Recipe in Under 1 Minute (Video)

This recipe is as easy as mixing the ingredients together. But, don’t underestimate the delightful flavors of solterito, a healthy and satisfying Peruvian dish.
Hailing from Arequipa, home to some of Peru’s most delicious and famous dishes, solterito is hard not to like. Colorful and satisfying, this dish is quick and easy to make and really, you can substitute, subtract or add other ingredients to your liking. Here’s how to make solterito with quinoa:
In a bowl, mix:
3 tomatoes, chopped
1 corn, boiled
1/2 cup fava beans
1 cup queso fresco
Salt & pepper to taste
2 Tbsp. olive oil
In a separate bowl, mix:
1/2 cup red onion
3 Tbsp. parsley
1 Tbsp. chopped rocoto (red chili pepper)
.5 Tbsp. vinegar
1 cup of quinoa
Black olives
Salt & pepper
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 lime
Combine both mixtures and serve!
We say: Get creative. Add other types of beans, garbanzos or tarwi. Add basil leaves or mint. Make the solterito your own and enjoy!
