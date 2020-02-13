Peruvian Superfoods on Display in German Organic Food Fair

Peruvian producers of superfoods and organic cacao from the regions of Ucayali y San Martín are participating in Germany’s BIOFACH, one of the most important organic food fairs in the world, running from February 12-15, 2020.

Held in Nuremberg, the event gathers over 50,000 new and leading organic producers, importers, distributors and retailers from around the globe.

PromPeru was in charge of sending Peru’s delegation of 300 producers of cacao and various Peruvian superfoods such as quinoa, kiwicha, aguaymanto, lucuma, and camu camu, among others.

According to Andina, Europe continues to be the most important destination for Peru’s organic superfoods. 23% of the country’s organic produce exports goes to the Netherlands, 7% to Germany and 6% to Belgium.

Peru’s organic cacao has great potential for growth in the European market. According to Peru’s Ministry of Culture, 50,661 tons of organic cacao were exported in 2019, making it the 9th largest agro-export.

Source: Andina, Ministry of Agriculture press release

Cover photo: The ALLIMA CACAO Agrarian Cooperative/Ministry of Agriculture