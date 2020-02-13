Home The latest news about Peru Peruvian Superfoods on Display in German Organic Food Fair
The latest news about Peru

Peruvian Superfoods on Display in German Organic Food Fair

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
SAN MARTIN COOPERATIVA ALLIMA CACAO_biofach fair (1)
Planning a trip to Peru? Click here to take Traveling in Peru's survey to receive personalized activities and deals that fit your interests and budget!

Peruvian producers of superfoods and organic cacao from the regions of Ucayali y San Martín are participating in Germany’s BIOFACH, one of the most important organic food fairs in the world, running from February 12-15, 2020.

Held in Nuremberg, the event gathers over 50,000 new and leading organic producers, importers, distributors and retailers from around the globe.

PromPeru was in charge of sending Peru’s delegation of 300 producers of cacao and various Peruvian superfoods such as quinoa, kiwicha, aguaymanto, lucuma, and camu camu, among others.

According to Andina, Europe continues to be the most important destination for Peru’s organic superfoods. 23% of the country’s organic produce exports goes to the Netherlands, 7% to Germany and 6% to Belgium.

Peru’s organic cacao has great potential for growth in the European market. According to Peru’s Ministry of Culture, 50,661 tons of organic cacao were exported in 2019, making it the 9th largest agro-export.

Source: Andina, Ministry of Agriculture press release

Cover photo: The ALLIMA CACAO Agrarian Cooperative/Ministry of Agriculture

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

You may also like

Machu Picchu: 2nd Most Google Searched Landmark in the...

Nazca Alternative: Discover the Ancient Geoglyphs of Palpa, Ica

Amazon River in Peru Receives Hierarchy 4, Top Tourism...

Aqará: A New Peruvian Distilled Agave Spirit

Archaeological Site El Imperio in Amazonas Declared Cultural Patrimony

2020 Art Battle Lima: These are the Peruvian Artists...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. OK Read More