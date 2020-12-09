Pezcadores: Delicious seafood off the beaten path in Arequipa

Landing in Pezcadores is like discovering a culinary secret—and for this reviewer, it’s been hiding one of the best ceviches in Peru.

Pezacadores is located off the beaten path in the unassuming neighborhood of La Negrita, in the commercial center of Arequipa. While this may not be the usual address for a quality cevicheria or restaurant, it definitely stands out from the throng of other retail stores and businesses surrounding it with its large metal doors and clean design.

Pezcadores, as the name foretells, specializes in seafood. Meaning “fishermen” in English, though here pezcadores is spelled with a “z” instead of an “s,” a point meant to remind diners that this restaurant is different from other seafood establishments. Manager Julia Ballon says her family’s involvement in the fishing industry guarantees a regular supply of fresh fish every couple of days. The pick of the best on offer, she says, and you can tell that as soon as the food arrives that quality is important to her and the staff working there.

Julia’s idea was to build a restaurant which would suit the masses. A place to go for a casual lunch with good prices and quality food. She started small and developed as the business grew and now she has a popular eatery serving food to the locals and tourists alike. The premises are large and can definitely cater for intimate gatherings or large groups with ease.

Langostinas Crocante, Photo: Jenny Guerrero/TLIP

We started our meal with the Langostinas Crocante essentially shrimp in breadcrumbs, Chinese style. Served with an accompanying sauce, these were definitely appealing to us and it wasn’t long before we were looking at an empty plate. For the second starter, we opted for the Causita Pezcadores, a traditional dish in Arequipa, the signature yellow potato topped with seafood (trout, octopus, dorado and crab) and a delicious mix of sauces – our favorite being the olive blend but they were all admittedly delicious.

A great sampler dish (suitable for two people) is the Fuente Pezcadores. Filled to the brim with ceviche, seafood rice, seafood bites, French fries and seafood in a variety of sauces – we enjoyed the look and the taste of this one. Perfect for a casual lunch with a chilcano or coca sour in hand.

Fuente Pezcadores, Photo: Jenny Guerrero/TLIP

Chupe de Langostinos, Photo: Jenny Guerrero

Interested in the Arroz Negro, we tempted our taste-buds with the rice cooked with squid ink. Topped with fried baby octopus tentacles, the dish was generous in portion and enough to fill the belly of any hungry visitor.

We finished with some local inspired dishes, namely the Chupe de Camarones and the Cebiche Pezcadores both which we highly recommend. All of the seafood was very fresh and cooked to perfection.

And somehow we managed to find room for the traditional Arequipenan dish, Queso Helado – served in cocktail glasses and cut up in bite sized pieces. We wouldn’t expect anything less from this stylish eatery.

If you are looking for a quality seafood restaurant, it is worth paying the cab fare to visit Pezcadores for a tasty lunch – note they are not open for dinner as they close at 4:30pm each day. Hands down one of the best ceviches we had ever tasted.

Pezcadores

Esquina Republica de Chile

Mariscal Castilla 328

La Negrita

Phone: (054) 221451

Facebook

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 4: 30pm

Starter – S/. 8-48

Ceviche S/. 21-35

Camarones S/. 26-48

Chef Recommendations S/. 24-50

Dessert S/. 10-14



This is an updated version of the review originally published in 2015.

Cover photo: Juan Felipe Rubio/Flickr