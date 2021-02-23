Recipe: Blueberry & Orange Muffins from AWLC Bilingual Cookbook

Share this...

We share with you a recipe from the now available bilingual recipe book by The American Women’s Literary Club of Peru.

Are you in need of inspiration to spice things up in the kitchen? With over 400 pages of bilingual English-Spanish recipes, photographs, cooking tips, and an encyclopedia of local ingredients, the newly released AWLC – The American Women’s Literary Club of Peru cookbook makes for a great gift-for yourself or others!

Try out this quick and sweet recipe with blueberries, Peru’s star export.

Recipe

Yields 12 muffins

Crumb topping (optional)

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons oats

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg, optional

½ teaspoon ground ginger, optional

½ cup chopped toasted nuts, optional

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

Muffins

1 large egg

¾ cup milk

½ cup vegetable oil

2 cups all-purpose flour, 8.5 oz, or whole-wheat flour

⅓ cup granulated sugar, 2.3 oz

3 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup chopped toasted nuts, 2 oz, optional

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed and well-drained

1 tablespoon grated orange zest and 3 tablespoons orange marmalade

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400°F. Oil only bottoms of a 12-medium cup muffin pan. If using optional Crumb Topping, mix all ingredients together; set aside. For muffins, beat egg in a mixing bowl: stir in milk and oil and add orange zest and orange marmalade; set aside. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt, and add blueberries. Stir dry ingredients into egg mixture all at once just until dry ingredients are moistened. Batter may be lumpy. Fill muffin cups ½ to ⅔ full. Sprinkle Crumb Topping on each muffin. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into center of muffin comes out clean; serve hot.

To purchase, contact AWLC via email, [email protected], or via WhatsApp 991053238.