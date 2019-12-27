Restaurant Review: Entrañable

From an intimate dining room to an immense rooftop area, Entrañable is a happening place in Lima for meat lovers and cocktail connoisseurs.

The Miraflores newcomer, Entrañable, opened up in July of this year. The owners are the same group that are involved with Amor Amar and Cafe de Lima. This new restaurant specializes in meats and it’s very obvious they have their act together.

The intimate dining room has seating for approximately 20 people and has a classic steakhouse feel with lots of dark wood and leather. I found it to be a serene and intimate setting. The kitchen area is nearby and also a dry ager cooler is located in the dining area.

We opted to sit in the patio area on the first level. This area has seating for about 12 diners. We enjoyed this outdoor space with a huge decorated tree in the middle. There is also an intimate bar located right off of this patio area with approximately five seats.

The rooftop bar area has space for approximately 120 people. This has become a very popular destination. This is the area for cocktails and piqueos. They also have a reverse osmosis ice machine to guarantee pure, clean ice for their cocktails. The hours are extended on the rooftop, open until 1am on Thursdays and open until 3am on Friday and Saturday.

The impressive Tomahawk de Chuleton de Cerdo Duroc (S/ 77) arrived at our table first. The 600 grams of pork is prepared sous-vide and finished off in the Josper oven. The Duroc pork is firm and the meat is very tender to eat. This pork is pasture-raised in the U.S. and is antibiotic-free, humanely raised and 100% vegetarian fed. Our pork was delicious and served on the rare side. The Maldon salt flakes elevate this meat and add another delicious texture. I’m all about texture with my food.

The Josper oven is a star at Entrañable. The Josper combines a grill and an oven in a single machine. It offers remarkable control of temperatures in its unique closed barbecue design. The Josper works 100% with charcoal and has an in-built vent system to help set and control different temperatures.

The Olla de Hongos y Setas (S/ 33) is prepared in the Josper oven in a cast iron pot with a mixture of Shitake, Portobello, button and wild mushrooms and finished off with a sauce of mushroom butter, goat cheese and fresh rosemary.





I am a beef lover and I definitely will return to Entrañable to sample more of their excellent beef. At Entrañable they offer dry-aged beef, both USDA Angus Prime and Choice A beef as well as boneless and in-bone cuts. Options include Bife Ancho (ribeye steak), Bife Angosto (sirloin or NY strip steak), T-bone, Asado de Tira, and Lomo Fino (tenderloin). Their Entraña (S/ 111) did not disappoint. The skirt steak was perfectly cooked and the seasoning was spot on. All of the meat dishes served here include your choice of one side and one salad. Prices vary by weight.

Next up was their salad named Onion Rings (S/ 22). This is a stacked salad with organic tomato slices followed up with three slick slices of crispy onion rings and all topped off with arugula and a light berry vinaigrette. We enjoyed the different textures of this unique salad, but I felt the salad would have been better if the tomatoes they used had been a bit riper.

One of my all-time favorite salads is a wedge salad. Years ago you could never find one of these here in Lima, but now I find it in quite a few restaurants. I was very pleased with the Wedge (S/. 33) at Entrañable. Two large wedges of hearts of iceberg lettuce are served with a generous amount of crispy bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, and blue cheese served with a creamy house ranch dressing. This is a success on every level: crisp, fresh, decadent and highly satisfying.

The Pulpo al Josper (S/ 55) is one of the better versions of grilled octopus you can find in Lima. The octopus is tender, full of flavor and served with native potatoes and chimichurri sauce. Don’t miss this dish if you are an octopus aficionado.

Last but not least, we enjoyed the Trucha Orgánica (S/ 55). This organic trout is 180 grams and served with the skin on. The trout is grilled perfectly in the Josper and is pink and very tender, the way I feel all fish should be prepared.





Besides the delicious food, Entrañable has wonderful house cocktails. We sampled three of them. We began with the Citrus Heart (S/ 40) a refreshing mixture of gin, lime, pink grapefruit juice, rosemary syrup, carbonated water, and accented with fresh rosemary sprigs and grapefruit zest.

Our second cocktail was the Stone Punch (S/ 40), an addictive elixir of vodka, golden pineapple juice, lime, basil and simple syrup. This was most definitely the favorite of our table.

The Afterlife (S/ 31), a robust combination of rum, chartreuse, lime, simple syrup, and accented with fresh mint and served in a vintage glass has a powerful kick.

Many thanks to Kevin Shu for taking the time to sit with us and discuss the restaurant as well as Chef Gabriel Fadel and his kitchen staff and of course, the bartenders.





Entrañable

Calle Francisco de Paula Camino 260, Miraflores

Phone: 619-9590

[email protected]

Instagram

Facebook

Lunch hours: Monday-Saturday: 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m.; Sunday: 12:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Dinner hours: Monday-Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m.; Thursday: 7:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m.; Friday-Saturday: 7:30 p.m.-3:00 a.m.

Starters: S/ 33-66

Salads: S/ 22-33

Main dishes/Josper: S/ 55-282

Side dishes: S/ 22-33

Desserts: S/ 22-33

Bread service: S/ 9

Non-alcoholic beverages: S/ 10-15

House Cocktails: S/ 26-40

Classic Cocktails: S/ 28-32

Bar Piqueos/Starters: S/ 22-45

Wine list available (bottles beginning at S/105)

Capacity: 150 people