Home The latest news about Peru Spectacled Bear Found Social Distancing in Machu Picchu Sanctuary (Video)
The latest news about Peru

Spectacled Bear Found Social Distancing in Machu Picchu Sanctuary (Video)

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
spectacled bear machu picchu
Planning a trip to Peru? Click here to take Traveling in Peru's survey to receive personalized activities and deals that fit your interests and budget!

Machu Picchu is taking a breather during Peru’s State of Emergency and the rare and endangered Spectacled Bear is loving it.

There is no shortage of videos and photographs that show how skies are bluer and oceans clearer during these months of quarantine and social distancing. Species of all kinds have also enjoyed the fact that there are less cars and people around, and have taken over spaces they so deserve.

The spectacled bear, also known as the Andean bear, is just the latest creature to be spotted roaming contently. The Peruvian Service for Natural Protected Areas (SERNANP) posted a video of the spectacled bear walking around the Machu Picchu sanctuary. See video below:

If you need more spectacled bear fun in your life, check out this video of the bear climbing down the terraces of the Machu Picchu citadel a few years back, and of the species roaming the Colibri cloud forest. In 2016, the The National Forestry and Wildlife Authority Serfor), approved a ten year national plan for the conservation of the Andean bear. You can find the document here.

Source: Peru21.pe

Cover photo: Andina

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

You may also like

Travel Updates: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak in Peru

Tablets Purchased for Peruvian Students in Rural and Urban...

Study Shows Monkeys Rafted from Africa to Peru 34...

Quarantined in Cusco: A Journalist’s Perspective

Discover Ancient Peru with Museo Larco (Virtually)

Essentials During Quarantine

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. OK Read More