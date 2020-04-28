Spectacled Bear Found Social Distancing in Machu Picchu Sanctuary (Video)

Machu Picchu is taking a breather during Peru’s State of Emergency and the rare and endangered Spectacled Bear is loving it.
There is no shortage of videos and photographs that show how skies are bluer and oceans clearer during these months of quarantine and social distancing. Species of all kinds have also enjoyed the fact that there are less cars and people around, and have taken over spaces they so deserve.
The spectacled bear, also known as the Andean bear, is just the latest creature to be spotted roaming contently. The Peruvian Service for Natural Protected Areas (SERNANP) posted a video of the spectacled bear walking around the Machu Picchu sanctuary. See video below:
Guardaparques del Santuario Histórico de Machupicchu comparten nuevo registro de un oso de anteojos🐻— SERNANP (@SERNANP) April 24, 2020
🤔¿Sabías que el Perú posee la mayor población de esta especie en Sudamérica?
👉Se encuentra en cerca de 30 áreas naturales protegidas.#PerúEstáEnNuestrasManos#YoMeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/FbqwtWFI0l
If you need more spectacled bear fun in your life, check out this video of the bear climbing down the terraces of the Machu Picchu citadel a few years back, and of the species roaming the Colibri cloud forest. In 2016, the The National Forestry and Wildlife Authority Serfor), approved a ten year national plan for the conservation of the Andean bear. You can find the document here.
Source: Peru21.pe
Cover photo: Andina