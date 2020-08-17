Tamarind Fruit: A Natural Remedy For Fatty Liver and Other Benefits

In addition to its great taste, tamarind is also excellent for your health. These are the benefits of tamarind plus a recipe for tamarind tea.
Tamarind, tamarindo in Spanish, is a hardwood tree native to Africa that grows in other tropical regions. In Peru, it grows abundantly in the northern coast. In fact, there’s a district in Piura named Tamarindo, which was populated by muleteers who would pass by and take breaks under the shade of the tamarind trees.
The sweet and sour tangy flavor of the tamarind pulp derives from the bean-like pods that grow on the trees. The pulp is known to have many health benefits, including antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Tamarind is also full of vitamin A, magnesium, iron, potassium and calcium.
Tamarind can work as a natural and mild laxative, cleansing the body in the process. Having tamarind tea can also relieve arthritis pain, painful urination or vaginal infections.
The fruit can also help prevent fatty liver (diabetes and obesity being two risk factors), by cleaning this essential organ, regulating blood sugar levels and avoid decompensation.
How to prepare tamarind tea:
- In a liter of boiling water, place two tamarind pods of about 10 centimeters in size, let them boil on low heat for 10 minutes and let cool.
- Strain the liquid. You can leave refrigerated for 3 to 5 days.
- If you want, freeze in various portions and then take out as needed.
Cover photo: Andina
This article has been updated from its original publication on May 29, 2019.
