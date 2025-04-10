The Rise of Clean Technology in Peru: Highlights from BBVA’s II Sustainability Summit

Over 350 people gathered at BBVA’s main headquarters in Lima for the second edition of the Cumbre de Sostenibilidad. This forum has quickly become a must-attend event for those tracking the intersection of business and sustainability in Peru.

II BBVA Sustainability Summit Talks | Photo by BBVA Peru®

This year’s spotlight? Clean technologies—or cleantech—and their growing role in helping companies operate more efficiently, reduce environmental impact, and future-proof their strategies.

What’s cleantech, exactly?

From renewable energy and electric vehicles to smarter recycling systems and water reuse solutions, cleantech refers to any technology-driven product or service that supports decarbonization and sustainability. And for more and more Peruvian companies, it’s not just a nice-to-have—it’s becoming a core part of their operations.

A space for ideas, numbers, and future outlooks

BBVA Perú CEO Fernando Eguiluz kicked off the summit with a call to action: “We must continue supporting sustainable businesses, improve climate risk management, and help our clients on their journey to a greener future.” He emphasized the dual opportunity that sustainability represents—not only for the planet but also for business transformation.

International voices added depth to the conversation. Diego Mora (BlackRock) and Luiza Demoro (BloombergNEF) analyzed the regional sustainability landscape, providing data-driven insights into the challenges and the promising signs emerging in countries like Peru.

BBVA Perú CEO Fernando Eguiluz | Photo by BBVA Peru®

Thinking ahead: “The Future of Peru”

A high-level panel tackled big questions about Peru’s sustainable future. Panelists, from the UN Global Compact to Engie, CAF Asset Management, and BBVA, debated the importance of ESG standards, the role of infrastructure and innovation, and the critical link between sustainability and economic growth. The key takeaway? Going green isn’t just about being responsible. It’s about being competitive.

Sector-specific solutions

To close the event, participants broke into four deep-dive sessions focused on:

Manufacturing : How cleantech can make production cleaner and more efficient.

: How cleantech can make production cleaner and more efficient. Agroindustry & Water Use : The ongoing challenge of water management in a changing climate.

: The ongoing challenge of water management in a changing climate. Mining & Basic Materials : Building more responsible ecosystems through innovative resource use and reduced emissions.

: Building more responsible ecosystems through innovative resource use and reduced emissions. Supply Chains: Making logistics more agile, traceable, and sustainable through circular economy strategies and new tech.

These conversations reflected a clear truth: while Peru still has ground to cover regarding sustainability, many industries are already laying the foundation for meaningful change.

Looking forward

The II BBVA Sustainability Summit made one clear: sustainability is no longer a trend but a necessary transformation. And in this transformation, cleantech is proving to be one of the strongest tools businesses can adopt.

From big corporations to smaller players just starting to explore greener pathways, the momentum is growing. As BBVA and other institutions continue to host spaces for these crucial conversations, one thing becomes clear: Peru’s future will be written in terms of growth and sustainability.