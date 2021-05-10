loader image
Video: Award-Winning Vodka 14 Inkas Made with Peruvian Potatoes

May 10, 2021

Vodka 14 Inkas is a renowned Peruvian micro-distillery. Watch our interview with the brand to learn how the spirit is made entirely with native potatoes.

The first Peruvian vodka made entirely with native Peruvian potatoes has accumulated awards left and right. In 2018, the brand won the gold medal in the micro-distillery category at the Vodka Masters 2018, held in London. It also struck gold that same year at the Wines and Spirits World Contest in New York.

The SF World Spirits Competition also believes the brand is gold worthy. Vodka 14 was recognized with the double gold medal in 2019 and the gold medal in 2020 and 2021!

Accolades aside, Vodka 14 Inkas stands out for the innovative way in which they’ve entered the world of spirits. Capitalizing on a millenary Peruvian vegetable root (the country has more than 3,500 varieties of potatoes and exports more than 4 million tonnes a year), not only did the founders create a new channel of income for potato farmers but also established the necessary infrastructure to distill vodka in Peru.

We spoke with Matias Mulanovich, co-founder of the Peruvian brand, to learn more about their relationship with the farmers in Huancavelica, and what makes Vodka 14 Inkas unique in flavor and ambition. Watch the interview below.

Video: Peruvian Farmer Grows 400 Potato Varieties for Preservation

