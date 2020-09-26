Video Recipe: Learn How to Make Peruvian Alfajores

Alfajores come in all shapes and sizes throughout Latin America. Here’s the recipe for you to make the popular Peruvian version at home.
A cookie of Moorish origin brought to South America by the Spanish, alfajores were transformed into a staple sweet treat across the region, from Peru to Argentina. The Peruvian version of the alfajor is quite distinct in flavor and size from the popular Argentine version, but you will also find different versions made in other parts of the country.
The popular or classic Peruvian alfajor was born in Lima, of which there is a written account dating back to 1668. Much like other Peruvian treats, including frejol colado, alfajores were sold in the streets of Lima during the viceroyalty and early Republic.
There are two reasons why Peruvian alfajores are unique in flavor: they are made with cornstarch or cornflour and are made with manjar blanco, which is similar but not the same as dulce de leche (which is used in the Argentine version).
Recipe for Peruvian alfajores
Watch this video by Lorena Salinas of Cravings Journal to learn how to make these at home, and catch the full recipe here.
Cover photo: Elcomercio.pe
