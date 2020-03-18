10 Best Hotels in Peru (with Prices)

These are some of the best hotels in Peru you should consider if you want to indulge in a little bit of luxury outside of your day tours and hikes.

Indeed, what better way to enjoy the beautiful sanctuary of Machu Picchu than staying in the most outstanding place available, right?

Since we want you to enjoy your trip as best as possible, we’ve prepared a list of the 10 best hotels in Peru, located in Lima, Cusco, Machu Picchu, the Sacred Valley and along the Peruvian coast.

1. Country Club Lima Hotel – Lima

Located in San Isidro, Lima’s upmarket embassy district, this hotel in Peru is perfect for golfers who wish to play a few rounds in between their vacation activities, as it is right next door to the Lima Golf Club. It offers guests the possibility to play at the club without a membership for the price of US $130.

One of the unique aspects of the Country Club Lima Hotel is its style and character. The hotel is in an English mansion built in the 1920s and is decorated with more than 300 Inca and Spanish art pieces borrowed from the Pedro de Osma Museum.

Moreover, it offers 83 elegant rooms and suites, a gym, pool, golf course, a restaurant, Perroquet, which has won the Best Restaurant Award in Peru five times. We should also highlight its classic bar, Bar Inglés.

This top hotel in Peru has room prices that start at US $239 per night, depending on size and accommodations. The most luxurious, the Ambassador, costs US $1,180 per night for a 80m² suite with a king size bed, marble bathroom and jacuzzi.

2. The Belmond Miraflores Park Hotel – Lima

The Belmond Miraflores Park Hotel is widely considered to be one of the best luxury hotels in Lima, Peru.

It’s located in the heart of the trendiest area of the capital, right beside the Pacific Ocean and next to the famous Larcomar mall. Thanks to its location, the hotel offers a stunning view of the ocean from many of its 81 rooms and suites.

The City View Club Junior Suite, a 45m² space offering views of Miraflores and a marble bathroom, starts at US $351 per night.

The Garden Junior Suite at US $380 offers a terrace with views of the garden. If you really wish to treat yourself, the Presidential Pool Suite is available for US $2,125. It is a 120m² suite located on the top floor with its own private pool on a private terrace, offering one of the best views in Lima.

The hotel amenities include a rooftop pool with views of the ocean, a gym and spa where relaxing is the keyword. Free Wi-Fi, daily newspaper, bottled water as well as tea are provided upon arrival.

Also, the hotel’s restaurant, Tragaluz, is known for offering a wide range of tasty food.

3. Belmond Palacio Nazarenas – Cusco

In a restored palace and convent from the 17th century, the Belmond Palacio Nazarenas is a luxurious hotel located one block away from the Plaza de Armas in Cusco.

This top hotel in Peru is composed of walls made of stones carved by the Incas mixed with colonial features, which gives the space a very unique character.

Furthermore, Belmond Palacio Nazarenas is the only hotel in Cusco to have an outdoor heated pool. All rooms have 24-hour room service, and the suites have their own bar. Ask hotel employees to teach you how to prepare a pisco sour, and do so in the comfort of your own room.

There are 55 oxygen-enriched rooms, plus the spa, to help ease the altitude effects.

Sleep surrounded by inca walls at the Inca Studio Suite, at US $531 per night. Or enjoy a beautiful view of the San Blas district from your private balcony in City View Studio Suite, for US $669 per night.

If you wish to stay in a colonial-style room, the Colonial Arch Suite allows you to enjoy the main courtyard and its XVI-century fountain for US $2,151 per night.

4. Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel – Aguas Calientes

A short bus ride from Aguas Calientes will take you to the Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel. It easily makes our list of the best hotels in Peru because of its hidden location but also because of its family friendly villas.

The hotel is located in its own 12-acre forest reserve, and the exotic plants attract all kinds of animals and birds, charming even the youngest of visitors.

Most of the rooms at the Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel include a programmed guided excursion within the property to enjoy birds, orchids and nature in general.

The Superior Room, good for small family at 30m2, includes one buffet breakfast and one a-la-carte dinner per night. It also has a nice décor with local crafts and eucalyptus beams, ringing in at US $493 a night.

The Suite Inkaterra has 176m² of space and features a personal garden and covered terrace. It also boasts a heated plunge pool, outdoor shower and personal mini-bar, all for the price of US $1,053 a night.

5. Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel – Aguas Calientes

Right on the edge of Aguas Calientes is the Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel, one of the quietest retreats in town which also boasts some of the best views of the steamy valley.

This top hotel in Peru offers several interactive activities, such as pisco sour and ceviche classes, as well as a tour of nearby Machu Picchu with a local shaman, coca leaf readings and rituals.

For US $350 per night, enjoy the Sumaq Deluxe room, which comes equipped with two full beds, a garden view, cable TV and a coffee maker. The price includes culinary demonstrations, mini chef classes and a story hour at night with an Andean Storyteller.

The hotel also has family rooms available, such as the Sumaq Deluxe Family Room for US $700 a night, with a balcony where you can enjoy views of the Urubamba River.

6. Belmond Sanctuary Lodge – Machu Picchu

The Belmond Sanctuary Lodge is a chic hotel with an unbeatable location: right at the entrance of the Machu Picchu. It is the only hotel located at the entrance of the sacred site.

Check in to this hotel and avoid the massive lines to and from Machu Picchu. Also, enjoy the silence early in the morning and late in the night when the site is empty, and you can only hear the sounds of the jungle that surrounds the citadel.

This eco-friendly hotel offers charming rooms with incredible views from its terraces, and contemporary artwork as decoration. The hotel also has an outdoor hot tub and its own restaurant.

The Standard Twin Patio Room is around US $840 per night. It is 15m² large and benefits from an additional space in which you can relax after an exciting day in Machu Picchu.

For US $1,474 a night, the Deluxe Terrace Room proposes an additional place and a furnished private terrace in addition to a panoramic view of the mountains and the rainforest.

7. Skylodge Adventure Suites – Sacred Valley

If you are looking for something truly unique and adventurous, you need to experience one night the Skylodge Adventure Suites. Truly, this is one of the best hotels in Peru.

This incredible hotel is a transparent luxury capsule that hangs from the top of a mountain in the Sacred Valley. It’s located 90-minutes away from Cusco by car and at approximately 13 km from Machu Picchu.

At night, enjoy the clear sky full of bright stars and a stunning view of the mountains surrounding you.

Skylodge is not only about sleeping while hanging from the side of a mountain, but it’s also about how to get there: guests must climb 400 meters of Via Ferrata or hike an adventurous trail through zip lines.

The price per person for a package – including the Via Ferrata, the zip-line and a night at the hotel – is US $463.

All of the packages include transportation from Cusco, the necessary materials to get to your room, bilingual guides, breakfast and a 4-course dinner with wine. Everything is planned in advance as you climb up with all of the necessary food.

There are three sleeping pods, and each one can accommodate up to four people as they have one double bed and two simple beds.

8. Tambo del Inka Hotel – Sacred Valley

A five-minute walk from Urubamba’s main square, alongside the Vilcanota River, will take you to the Tambo del Inka Hotel.

It is considered one of the most luxurious hotels of the Sacred Valley, featuring stunning Inca-inspired architecture spread over a series of pavilions.

The hotel has the largest spa in the Sacred Valley and a much-coveted indoor and outdoor pool where you can take a dip any time of day. It’s also very accommodating for families as it has a game room and a pool table.

The Deluxe King is around US $409 per night. The Deluxe Terrace, for the price of US $434, comes with a terrace that offers breathtaking views of the mountains.

The suites have a separate living room, a large television set and butler service. The Junior Suite starts around US $519, and the Senior Suite at the price of US $644 per night.

9. Hotel Paracas – Paracas

Not too far south of Lima, and before Nazca and Ica, lies Paracas. It has the perfect hotel for you: a luxurious beachfront resort in the middle of the city.

Hotel Paracas is a five-star hotel with stylish accommodations, various outdoor spaces, and a delectable restaurant and bar.

The hotel is set in Paracas Bay, and designed for you to enjoy your time relaxing in or by the pool and taking in the ocean views. There are 120 rooms on the property, either facing the sea or the garden.

The simple Garden View Deluxe Rooms with garden views is priced at US $249 per night. The Ocean Front Rooms are US $379 with breakfast.

The Suite Terrace also has oceanfront views for US $379. The Outdoor Plunge Pool Suite with its private pool and ocean view is about US $549 per night.

10. Arennas Máncora – Máncora

If you are looking for a peaceful and luxurious hotel on the northern coast of Peru, Arennas Máncora should be perfect for you.

The hotel offers a private beach and pool, stylish rooms with outdoor terraces, and an excellent restaurant with a large variety of Peruvian and international dishes. Most of the hotel’s common areas are outdoor as the property is located in Las Pocitas beach. You can access the city of Máncora in 15 minutes by taxi.

The hotel’s décor is designed to blend in with the nature that surrounds it: taupe wooden floor, palm trees, and wooden furniture.

The Garden View room, for US $257 per night, offers a terrace area of 15m² with a view over the garden. For US $40 more, you can upgrade to the Garden View Superior suite that has a sofa and breakfast table, among other features.

The Arennas Villas Hydromassage is a 62m² suite with a very spacious bathroom, a private patio with an outdoor shower as well as a private hydromassage on the terrace that offers you a unique view of the ocean. It goes for US $438 per night.

Make sure you check out some of these best hotels in Peru for a luxurious time when traveling. You won’t regret it.

Cover photo: Arennas Mancora Facebook Page

This article has been revised and updated from its original publication on September 11, 2019.