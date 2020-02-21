Paragliding in Peru: Top 3 Amazing Places

Appreciate the country’s offering of topographical wonders and majestic historical ruins like you never have before when you go paragliding in Peru.

In recent years, both parasailing and paragliding in Peru have become extremely popular activities for tourists. There are a number of sites across the country that provide excellent weather conditions and elevation points for these adventure sports.

For example, Peru, with its specific wind-patterns and visibility favors high altitude tandem flights. Not to mention the numerous cliffs and steep hilltops along the coast and towards the Andes serve as great launching pads.

If are really looking for a thrill, paragliding in Peru could be the adventure for you. Here are three of the top paragliding sites in Peru:

1. Miraflores, Peru

The magnificent cliffs in Miraflores, overlooking the Costa Verde, is one of the most popular site for paragliding in Peru—an the entire world. Flying here is a unique experience in that adventurists can soar above a combination of breathtaking city and coastal landscapes. There are a number of tourist services that offer excellent tandem flights and paragliding lessons.

A regular flight will absolutely take your breath away with the panoramic views of the cliffs and beaches of Lima, the gorgeous ocean and the coasts of Miraflores, Chorrillos, Barranco, Magdalena and San Miguel. During a standard 10-minute flight, the participant can reach a maximum height of 250 meters.

Tip: You can obtain detailed information at the local ‘paragliding port’ at the Raimondi Park.

Miraflores Paragliding (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Pachacamac

If you’re looking to reach new (extreme) heights, head to Pachacamac for a thermodynamic flight. This means that by riding a thermal (a spot where the sun’s energy has been collected then released as warm air) flyers can go as high as 1000 meters while paragliding in Peru. In 20-25 minutes of high adrenaline flight, the participant gets to experience an awe-inspiring view of the picturesque Pachacamac valley amidst the verdant hills.

The spectacular sights of an ancient city of Peru and the vast Pacific Ocean are bound to take your breath away. If you really want to feel the thrill and the adrenaline rush when your feet leave the ground and lift into the warm air, come to Pachacamac.

Tip: The best season to visit Pachacamac for paragliding adventures is between October and April when the wind speed and the weather conditions are ideal for high altitude flyovers.

Paragliding Training in Pachacamac (Photo: Facebook Public Domain)

3. Sacred Valley, Cusco

The majestic Sacred Valley in Cusco is yet another popular destination for paragliding in Peru. The cliffs and steep slopes of the upper hills in the valley serve as fantastic launching pads for tandem flights. After you take off, you get a chance to spend at least 15-30 minutes in the air and experience amazing views of the valley landscape, gorgeous mountain ranges and the famous Huaypo Lagoon.

Imagine being lucky enough to experience the splendid view of the ancient ruins from the air. The companies that organize tandem flights in the Sacred Valley region also provide excellent paragliding lessons and employ professional and highly experienced tandem flight pilots as instructors.

Tip: Always practice adventure sports and touristic activities with verified companies, such as Paragliding Cusco.

Paragliding over the Sacred Valley (Photo: Facebook Public Domain)

Cover image: Pixabay

This is an edited version of an article originally published on March 8, 2018.