7 Ecotourism Destinations in Peru You Must Visit

Peru is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, a key factor for tourism growth, as it generates numerous job opportunities and contributes to national economic development.

Travel with luxury from Arequipa to Cusco and Puno. | Photo Courtesy of Andean Explorer, A Belmond Train

Efforts should promote environmental respect, cultural preservation, and decentralized development across various regions, as ecotourists support local products and avoid pollutants while fostering deeper connections with nature.

Peru offers diverse destinations along its coast, mountains, and Amazon rainforest. While the hotel supply, particularly in natural and pristine destinations, still requires development, the potential is immense.

The potential and benefits of ecotourism have been acknowledged by the United Nations (UN), which recognizes this type of tourism as a vital activity for poverty reduction and environmental protection.

Tambopata National Reserve

Located in the heart of the Peruvian Amazon in Madre de Dios, Tambopata National Reserve draws both national and international tourists with its rich natural heritage. This reserve is focused on preserving diverse flora and fauna, while supporting indigenous communities and promoting sustainable regional development.

Pacaya Samiria National Reserve

One of the largest natural areas in the Peruvian Amazon, Pacaya Samiria spans over 2 million hectares, equivalent to half the territory of countries like Denmark, Switzerland, or Costa Rica. Activities here include boat excursions along the Marañón River, swimming in serene lagoons like El Dorado, overnight stays in the forest under a canopy of stars, and visits to native communities.

Huascarán National Park

Located in the Áncash region, Huascarán National Park features stunning landscapes, including turquoise lakes, flowing rivers, towering mountains, and unique Andean species. Trekking circuits offer opportunities to immerse in untouched nature and explore the region’s rich history, including visits to Llanganuco, Parón, 69, and Llaca lagoons, as well as hiking routes to the Huascarán, Alpamayo, and Pastoruri peaks.

Titicaca National Reserve

Situated in Puno, this destination surrounds the world’s highest navigable lake, preserving the cultural traditions of Uros and Uros Titino communities living on islands within Lake Titicaca. Visitors can witness 12 varieties of aquatic plants and 109 bird species, offering a unique ecotourism experience.

IN THE KNOW: You can access Lake Titicaca on the Andean Explorer, a Belmond Train, offering a comfortable and scenic journey to one of Peru’s most revered destinations, contact us for details.

Paracas National Reserve

Located three hours south of Lima in the Ica region, Paracas offers coastal charm with opportunities for marine exploration, including boat trips to the Ballestas Islands and encounters with marine life such as sea lions and Humboldt penguins. Visitors can also enjoy pristine beaches like La Mina, El Raspón, and La Roja, along with watersports like kitesurfing, windsurfing, kayaking, surfing, and diving.

Machu Picchu Historical Sanctuary

Nestled in Cusco, the Machu Picchu Historical Sanctuary features Inca architecture amidst lush mountain landscapes. Visitors can explore temples, terraces, and waterways, all while enjoying the region’s natural biodiversity. The area is a UNESCO World Heritage Site offering many ecological experiences.

Manu National Park

Regarded as the most biodiverse protected park globally, Manu National Park in Madre de Dios is home to hundreds of species of birds, including the Orinoco goose, golden-headed quetzal, white-throated jacamar, Andean toucan, and Peru’s national bird, the cock-of-the-rock.