Explore a World of Art, Design, and Tradition at Feria Mamitay in Museo Amano

Are you looking for a weekend full of creativity, culture, and connection? Feria Mamitay at Museo Amano in Miraflores is the perfect destination.

From May 9 to 11, this vibrant fair brings together 30 talented exhibitors and renowned artists like Lizeth Alvarez, Asociación Anaro, Nelly Impi of Suwa Nuwa Perú, and the Shipibas muralist collective from the Ashaninka, Awajún, and Shipibo-Konibo communities.

A Celebration of Craft and Memory

Mamitay is a space to recognize the deep connections between handmade art, time, memory, and care. Visitors will also have the chance to explore a temporary exhibition showcasing 14 exclusive pieces reflecting motherhood and the caregiver role that women have traditionally embraced.

When and Where

Dates: Friday, May 9 – Sunday, May 11, 2025

Friday, May 9 – Sunday, May 11, 2025 Hours: Friday and Saturday: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm Sunday: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: Museo Amano, Retiro 160, Miraflores

Museo Amano, Retiro 160, Miraflores Admission: Free

A Packed Cultural Agenda

Friday: Perfume Tasting with Tosco (Free) / 4:00 – 5:00 pm Aires de Flora Workshop (Card Making, Paid) / 5:15 – 6:30 pm Mamitay Jarana with Maria José Arana, Bruno Lara, and Juan Cotito Medrano (Free) / 7:00 – 7:50 pm

Saturday: Amapolay Workshop (Paid) / 10:45 am – 12:00 pm Insecta Workshop (Paid) / 3:00 – 5:00 pm La Chinoise Concert (Free) / 5:00 – 6:30 pm Open Mic Poetry Session (Free) / 7:00 – 8:30 pm

Sunday: Museo Amano Bracelet Workshop (Free) / 10:00 – 11:30 am Lovie Chocolate Tasting (Free) / 10:30 – 11:30 am



Workshops to Spark Your Creativity

Aires de Flora: Botanical card making with pressed flowers (Mom-child duo, S/. 20).

Botanical card making with pressed flowers (Mom-child duo, S/. 20). Insecta: Vegan wallet crafting using sustainable materials (S/. 90 per person).

Vegan wallet crafting using sustainable materials (S/. 90 per person). Museo Amano: Kipu bracelet creation, a beautiful tribute to a special person (Free).

Kipu bracelet creation, a beautiful tribute to a special person (Free). Amapolay: Print your postcard using serigraphy (S/. 5 per person).

Live Performances and Experiences

Tosco Perfume Tasting: Discover the signature scents “Grava” and “Pariah” and their raw materials.

Discover the signature scents “Grava” and “Pariah” and their raw materials. Jarana Mamitay: Enjoy the lively sounds of Peruvian coastal and Afro-Peruvian music.

Enjoy the lively sounds of Peruvian coastal and Afro-Peruvian music. La Chinoise Concert: An analog music set to immerse you in a unique sound journey.

An analog music set to immerse you in a unique sound journey. Open Mic Poetry by La Poesía Salva: Share or enjoy heartfelt poetry.

Don’t Miss Out! Join Feria Mamitay at Museo Amano and experience a weekend where creativity, tradition, and community come together. Follow @feriaamano on Instagram for the latest updates.