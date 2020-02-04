From sunset and ocean views to gorgeous gardens, these eight restaurants are considered some of the best places to eat in Lima during summer.

The summer weather here in the Lima area is short-lived, in my opinion. This is the time of year to take advantage of the weather and dine alfresco. In Lima, we do have the luxury of sitting outside at many restaurants year-round, but the best months to enjoy warm and sunny days is typically January through April. After that, the pall of the grey days and the rise of high humidity returns for many months. Below are several of my personal favorite places to eat in Lima during summer.

Taller Razeto

The secluded dining outdoor dining area of Taller Razeto in La Punta (Photo: AmaraPhotos.com)

One of my personal favorites, Taller Razeto is within walking distance from my house in La Punta and also has a wonderful cozy vibe. Open just shy of four years, this shady garden retreat is located on the premises of the owners’ home. It’s worth the detour to enjoy the fresh ocean air on Cantalao as well as the artisanal homemade Italian food, desserts, and refreshing cocktails. It is wise to make reservations because the seating is limited. Either during the day or evening hours, this is an enchanting destination.

Address: Jr. Garcí­a y Garcia 555, La Punta

Museo Larco Café

The lush grounds of Museo Larco and the museum cafe (Photo: Marco Simola)

This is one location that I take many of my visitors. Not only is the museum first class, their gardens and restaurant are absolutely gorgeous. Museo Larco Café is a lovely option to enjoy being outside and dining in a relaxed yet elegant and stunning setting. Reservations are not required however for large groups it is recommended.

Address: Av. Bolívar 1515, Pueblo Libre

Cala Restaurante & Lounge

The recently renovated interior of Cala, steps from the Pacific Ocean (Photo: AmaraPhotos.com)

Cala is one of the most popular destinations located right beside the ocean in Barranco. They are well known for their gourmet seafood and Peruvian dishes. Whether you opt to sit in their bar/lounge area, the 1st floor dining room or terrace, or the 2nd floor dining room, there is not a bad view in the entire premises.

Popular among tourists as well as locals, visitors can enjoy their creative cocktails and food seven days a week. Thursday through Saturday, Cala offers live music and DJs and the hours are extended until 3:00 a.m. Every Sunday afternoon they also offer live music in their lounge and terrace. Cala has plenty of parking spaces as well as valet parking available. The sunset views here are spectacular as well—making it one of the best places to eat in Lima during summer.

Address: Playa Barranquito, Espigón B-2, Circuito Vial Costa Verde, Barranco

Mirasol

One of my husband’s and my favorite places to go now for many years to enjoy ceviche and other seafood dishes is at Mirasol in Chorrillos. The restaurant is very casual. We always try to sit in their cozy second floor terrace area which only has three tables. This seating area is situated under a thatched roof and has a spectacular view of the Morro Solar landmark, famous for having been the site of the Battle of San Juan and Chorrillos between Peruvian and Chilean forces in 1881 (during the Pacific War between Peru and Chile, 1879-1884).

If you look out the windows in this area, you also have a view of the ocean, but only if you sit in this area of the restaurant. We find it to be a unique place to dine.

Address: Jr. Choquehuanca 209, Chorrillos

Doce

The terrace of Doce, 22 floors high (Photo: Maria Alejandra Baraybar)

The contemporary Doce (Azotea, Cocina, Bar), located on the 22nd floor rooftop terrace of the Bloom Tower in Magdalena, offers spectacular 280-degree views of the city and coastline as well as a wide variety of excellent cocktails and incredible food. It has become a popular nighttime destination in the short time it has been open, not only for the views but also for the offering of live music.

Address: Jr Flora Tristán 310, Magdalena del Mar (Bloom Tower)

Amoramar

A Barranco favorite, Amoramar is located on the grounds of a wonderful turn of the 20th century mansion. They serve contemporary cuisine and Peruvian classics. Amoramar’s food is always reliably option and the wait staff is experienced and attentive as well. The terrace is surrounded by beautiful trees and you have the extra bonus of the ever-changing art displays located inside the mansion.

Address: Garcia y Garcia 175, Barranco

Huaca Pucllana

The elegant seating al fresco at Huaca Pucllana (Photo: Marco Simola)

Restaurant Huaca Pucllana is a Summum-rated top restaurant for locals and visitors to Peru. Besides the world-class cuisine, you have the unique experience of dining next to the famous archaeological site, Huaca Pucllana. The adobe and clay pyramid was built from seven staggered platforms and once served as a pre-Inca ceremonial site dedicated to the diety, Pachacamac, and served as an administrative center.

The restaurant highlights Peruvian cuisine, both classic and contemporary, and in an elegant setting. I highly recommend visiting during the evening hours when the lighting is spectacular. Reservations recommended.

Address: General Borgoño cdra. 8, Huaca Pucllana, Miraflores

Astrid & Gastón

The new bar space in the courtyard of Astrid & Gastón during a charity event. (Photo: Alan Riles)

Last but not least. Astrd & Gastón is one of the most famous and long-standing restaurants in Lima and is also the flagship restaurant of Gastón Acurio and his wife, Astrid Gutsche. In 2013, Astrid & Gastón was recognized as the best restaurant in Latin America. In 2019, it was ranked #13 in Latin America.

I occasionally bring special visitors to this formidable restaurant for a world-class tasting menu experience. But I also truly enjoy their outdoor bar area located in the middle of a courtyard. It’s the ideal place to enjoy cocktails and absolutely delicious appetizers. The bar lounge area is inviting and relaxed. You can opt to sit in the area next to the bar with contemporary, comfortable chairs, sofa seating and tables. For me, the experience of sitting at this bar on one of their tall suede stools and sipping one of their amazing cocktails is worth the visit. The enormous tree that stands in the middle adorned with many multi-colored ribbons (evokes the joyful, traditional ritual of Yunza which is celebrated across Peru, bringing communities together) is extra special. If you are a cocktail connoisseur you will also enjoy the varied array of different bottles of liquor that are displayed.

Address: Casa Moreyra, Avenida Paz Soldán 290, San Isidro

Cover photo: AmaraPhotos.com (taken at Cala)