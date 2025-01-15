Celebrating Lima’s 490th Anniversary

On January 18, 2025, the city of Lima will commemorate its 490th anniversary with a grand celebration that reflects its rich cultural heritage, historical significance, and vibrant spirit. The festivities, organized by the Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima, will blend tradition and modernity, creating a week-long event full of music, dance, art, and gastronomy for residents and visitors alike.

A Historical Reflection: From “Ciudad de los Reyes” to Lima

Founded on January 18, 1535, by Francisco Pizarro, Lima was originally named “Ciudad de los Reyes” in honor of the Spanish monarchs, Emperor Carlos V and Queen Juana. Nestled along the Rímac River and near the Pacific Ocean, the city became the administrative and cultural heart of the Spanish Empire in South America. Today, it stands as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a bustling metropolis home to nearly 10 million people.

International Guests and Fraternity

Adding an international dimension to the celebrations, the Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid, will join as special guests, reflecting the enduring ties between Peru and Spain.

A City of Many Faces

Beyond the anniversary, Lima invites exploration of its colonial architecture, vibrant neighborhoods, and innovative gastronomy. From the historic Cathedral of Lima to the artistic enclave of Barranco, the city offers an eclectic mix of past and present that captivates all who visit.

Mark your calendars for January 18, 2025, and join the festivities that celebrate Lima’s journey through the centuries. This milestone is a commemoration and an invitation to embrace the city’s unique charm and enduring legacy.