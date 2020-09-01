Chifa: The Chinese Peruvian Food You Need to Try (Video)

There are more than 6,000 chifa restaurants in Lima. Watch this video to learn more about this very important and delicious Peruvian food.
The Youtuber My Name Is Andong prepared a special video about chifas on a recent visit to Peru. “Chifa” is the name given to Chinese restaurants as well as Chinese-Peruvian food. In the video, he explains how this national dish started out as working class food, though these days you will also find hole in the wall chifas as well as fancier ones.
Some of the classic chifa dishes include: chi jau kay (a savory chicken dish), kal lu wantan (made with fried wantons and a sweet tamarind sauce), and newer creations like aeropuerto, a combination of fried rice and lo mein.
Peruvians enjoy their chifa with Inka Kola. In the Andean region you can find chifa dishes made with llama or alpaca meat, and in the jungle with fried bananas. Learn more about chifas here.
Cover photo: James/Flickr
This article has been updated from its original publication on March 19, 2019.
