Limited Number of Visits to Machu Picchu, Reopening July 2020

Cusco’s regional government announced new guidelines for visits to Machu Picchu, slated to reopen on July 1, 2020. The relevant ministries have yet to approve them.

A new set of protocols for visits to the ancient citadel were presented by Cusco’s governor Jean Paul Benavente, and Jose Bastante, head of the Machu Picchu Archaeological Park.

A maximum of 675 people will be able to enter Machu Picchu per day, compared to pre-Coronavirus limit of 2,500 per day, and up to 5,000 per day during peak season. This means that only 75 people, including guides, will now be allowed inside the citadel per hour.

The new set of protocols, presented to the ministry of culture and environment, also evaluates the use of face masks and social distancing measures and restrictions to certain areas of the site.

As Andina reports, there are four circuits in Machu Picchu: two in the upper part of the site and two below. Previously, each circuit took between one hour and twenty minutes to two hours to complete, with free time given to visitors to explore independently. Now, the maximum amount of time for each circuit will be two hours.

New wooden stairs will be added to allow for more free flowing traffic.

The guidelines must be approved by the Regional Directorate of Health (Diresa) and Peru’s Ministry of Health.

If you have questions about traveling to Peru and booking tours in advance, you can contact the Traveling & Living in Peru team at [email protected]

Source: Andina

Cover photo: Pixabay