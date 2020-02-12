If you’ve traveled to Peru, then you know that PDA is common throughout the country. But where are the most romantic places in Lima, the capital?

Maybe you’re on your honeymoon, celebrating that golden anniversary or meeting up for the first time with that special connection you met online. No matter the situation, we all want a little romance in our lives, and Lima is the perfect place to find it. From sunset views to surprisingly sweet touristic spots, the most romantic places in Lima are far and wide.

Skip the crowds of Parque del Amor and discover a new spot—and each other—in one of the following romantic places in Lima.

Circuito Mágico del Agua: Fountain love

Let the sparks fly when you walk beneath the spouting water fountains at the Circuito Mágico del Agua. Located in central Lima’s Parque de la Reserva (Reserve Park), this fantastical collection of water fountains and shapely shrubs has been a favorite among couples and families since its inauguration in 2007. Open Tuesday-Sunday from 3pm-10:30pm, the park is best enjoyed when the sun sets and the colorful lights illuminate the water and the entire park.

Address: Parque de la Reserva, Av. Petit Thouars, Central Lima

Barranco malecón: Sunsets for (the end of) days

Though Puente de los Suspiros (Bridge of Sighs) has become an iconic spot in Barranco, the crowds of tourists snapping selfies and vendors peddling necklaces have taken away some of the charm. Just north of the bridge is the coastal pathway of the artsy neighborhood. After filling up on goodies from La Bodega Verde, a cafe located in front of the Federico Villarreal park, stroll along the palm tree-lined sidewalk towards the district of Miraflores as you enjoy an unperturbed view of a Lima sunset. Afterwards check out the rest this district has to offer.

La Punta: Living on the edge (of Lima)

There’s nothing more romantic than discovering the unknown together. Located on a peninsula outside of the Lima city limits is La Punta, an endearing coastal district of Callao that is largely unfamiliar to international travelers and even Lima locals. Enjoy personalized service and superb Italian food in the fresh gardens of Taller Razeto for lunch before taking a spin around the quaint malecón. Then rest on the pebbled beach and watch the movements of the port of Callao in the distance or take a boat ride out to sea and visit the local fauna on San Lorenzo and El Frontón islands.

Museo Larco: Erotic till the end of time

Housing the world’s largest collection of erotic ceramics, Museo Larco makes for a memorable afternoon meet-up. The pre-Columbian pottery pieces come in all shapes, sizes and positions, and show not only a culture’s value of reproduction and fertility, but also sexual pleasure. If ceramics don’t turn you on, perhaps a candlelit dinner at the Museo Larco Cafe will do the trick. Surrounded by the lush gardens of the museum, visitors can enjoy contemporary versions of Peruvian dishes and cocktails or—the true highlight, based on our most recent experience—an exquisite dessert.

Address: Av. Simón Bolivar 1515, Pueblo Libre

El Olivar: Picnics in the park

Declared a national monument in 1959, Parque El Olivar is considered one of the most romantic places in Lima—and is certainly one of the most peaceful. Follow the red path that cuts down the middle of this 87-square-meter park and swoon over the grove of olive trees, a pond full of coy fish (and a few shy turtles) and plenty of space to throw down a picnic blanket. There is also a children’s library and museum, proving that the district of San Isidro is (mostly) an exemplary neighborhood.

Address: Av. Los Incas, San Isidro

Parque de la Amistad: Free of the friend-zone

Can’t get away without the kids? This public space, located just blocks from the Ricardo Palma University and a 25-minute drive from Parque Kennedy in Miraflores, is a public space with plenty of all-ages options. From a playground structure to walking paths and food carts, there’s something to keep the young ones and those young at heart happy. Couples can rent a paddle board and coast the waters of the man made pond, located at the base of the Moorish Arch so iconic of Parque de la Amistad (Friendship Park).

Address: Av. Caminos del Inca 22, Santiago de Surco

Huaca Pucllana: Light up your love

Show some Lima love and take a night tour of the city’s most researched archaeological sites, Huaca Pucllana. Reaching a height of nearly 25 meters, this adobe and clay structure was constructed by the Pre-Inca Lima culture around 500 CE. Thanks to a system of LED lights, tour groups have been given access to the ruins after sunset since 2016. Don’t forget to complete your tour of the ancient administrative center with a cocktail from the restaurant, Huaca Pucllana.

Address: Calle Gral. Borgoño, block 8, Miraflores

Cover photo: Art Dino/Flickr (Mural by Jade Rivera, located in Barranco, Lima)