A Refreshed Icon with Unbeatable Views: JW Marriott Lima

If you’re visiting Lima and want to wake up to an expansive view of the Pacific, this is the place. The JW Marriott Lima is a trusted favorite, especially for business travelers, loyal Bonvoy members, and couples who want five-star comfort without flashy excess. With newly renovated rooms and a strong sustainability focus, it blends familiarity with thoughtful upgrades in all the right places.​

The main lobby design resembles the ocean’s sinuous movement.

Perched on the cliffs of Miraflores, just above the Larcomar shopping center, the JW Marriott Lima commands some of the city’s most breathtaking views. Floor-to-ceiling glass and a curved, modernist tower frame the hotel’s presence. Inside, the ambiance is calm and efficient, more understated than lavish, attracting a mix of leisure and business travelers who know what they want: comfort, consistency, and a well-run operation.​

A Quarter Century of Quality

Celebrating 25 years in 2025, the JW Marriott Lima has long been one of the most recognizable names in Peruvian high-end hospitality. Over the years, it has hosted presidents, pop stars, and power players. But this anniversary brings something more meaningful than nostalgia: a full-scale renovation that began with the public areas and just wrapped up in the guestrooms, reimagining the hotel for today’s travelers with a focus on wellness, sustainability, and authentic local design as part of the heritage of mindfulness, something that has a connection with the brand’s core. JW Marriott provides a haven where guests can care for themselves—mind, body, and spirit.

A Renovated Stay

Fully renovated rooms with an outstanding look of the ocean

The renovation is evident when you walk into the room: more light, intention, and Peru. The design is minimal but warm, with natural tones, wooden floors, and a layout that divides the space into restful and functional zones. You’ll find a cozy corner to work, read, or journal alongside a bed dressed in crisp linens and baby alpaca, handmade by artisans from highland communities represented by the Wayra Association.​

The tech is smart (literally): LED lights, motion sensors, USB, and MagSafe chargers at your bedside. There’s a Nespresso machine with various pods, Whittard teas, and glass water bottles that can be refilled at stations in every hallway, complete with a counter showing how many plastic bottles have been saved.​

The bathroom echoes the Pacific: local Talamoye stone, smooth marble finishes, and a spa-like vibe. Showers are intense and hot, Toiletries are from Aromatherapy Associates, and details like FSC-certified wood and energy-efficient systems reflect a genuine commitment to eco-conscious luxury.​

The hotel offers a variety of room types designed for comfort and relaxation, each featuring modern amenities and stunning ocean views.

Room options include the Urban Rooms with either one king-size or two queen-size beds, offering marble bathrooms with separate bathtubs and showers, air conditioning, and Wi-Fi access. The Classic Contemporary Rooms offer similar features with additional sitting areas, while the Superior Contemporary Rooms provide floor-to-ceiling windows and extra space. For those seeking the ultimate experience, the Premier Contemporary Rooms and the Main Suite offer expansive layouts, marble bathrooms with both bathtubs and showers, and high-end amenities.

Most rooms accommodate up to three guests, with the possibility of adding extra beds or cribs. Special accessible rooms are also available for those with mobility needs. All rooms are non-smoking and come equipped with thoughtful touches like complimentary bottled water, 24-hour room service, and a range of entertainment options, including satellite TV and Netflix.​

The minibar has options with high quality Peruvian products from chips and artisanal chocolates and also whiskey, scotch and vodka miniatures, regular size beer and sodas.

The Menu

Food options range from reliable to refined; the hotel offers four different food venues.

La Vista, the hotel’s main restaurant, lives up to its name with panoramic ocean views and a full buffet breakfast, afternoon tea, and à la carte menus for lunch and dinner. From Thursdays to Sundays, they also offer an expanded Buffet with expanding stations such as pasta, pizza, or stir-fry stations for lunchs. For dinner, their à la carte has a bit of everything from pizza and burgers to ceviche and beef, an experience for everyone.

The JW Lounge has embraced a Nikkei concept on one side and a high-end cocktail bar in the center; the bar uses local spirits such as pisco with cocktail options from classics such as negroni to author cocktails using herbs from their JW Garden, an organic aromatic herbs garden located on the 4th floor.

The JW Market offers gourmet pastries, ice cream, sandwiches, and snacks for a quick grab-and-go or mid-morning or afternoon tea time.

For guests staying in Executive rooms or suites, the Executive Lounge provides the best of all worlds: three meal options during the day, a buffet, all-day refreshments, coffee, and unlimited water and soda bottles, a happy hour, and also a private working area if you are not willing to have work meetings in your room which is ideal if you’re balancing meetings with moments of rest.

Looking around

Location is everything here. Miraflores is Lima’s most walkable, visitor-friendly district, and the hotel’s doorstep opens to a dramatic coastline perfect for jogging, sunset photos, or watching paragliders float over the cliffs.

Larcomar offers restaurants, shops, and cafes steps away.

On Larco Avenue, you can find stores, restaurants, and bars to meet every expectation.

The fine dining gastronomic scene is just minutes away.

A JW Service

The staff is polished and proactive, from service staff to the front desk to the concierge. Service is attentive but unobtrusive, with quick check-in/out, flexibility around late check-outs, and helpful concierge assistance. The spa team could offer more details during the information sessions, but the overall professionalism is what you’d expect from this brand.

IN THE KNOW: Staying at the JW Marriott Lima is a worthy experience. If you haven’t been back in a while, you’ll notice the difference: the vibe is younger, lighter, and more attuned to today’s luxury traveler.

The Bonvoy Experience

As a Marriott Bonvoy member, you can access exclusive benefits designed to enhance your stay, from special rates, Complimentary Wi-Fi, and our favorite Mobile Check-In & Key. Also, Earn points to Achieve Elite status.

While it may not be Lima’s most ostentatious hotel, it remains one of the most balanced—offering dependability, stunning views, and thoughtful upgrades. Book a high-floor ocean-view Executive room and enjoy the best version of this 25-year-old classic.​