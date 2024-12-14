Peruvian Restaurants Shine in the Top 100 Best Vegetables Restaurants 2024

The culinary world was met with fantastic news: six Peruvian restaurants have earned spots on the prestigious Top 100 Best Vegetable Restaurants in the World 2024, a list curated by the We’re Smart Green Guide. Since 2018, this guide has recognized restaurants whose menus consist of at least two-thirds fruits and vegetables, emphasizing culinary creativity, ecological footprint, and social impact.

Virgilio Martínez in Cusco | Photo Gustavo Vivanco

Leading the charge at number 2 is the iconic Central by Pía León and Virgilio Martínez, who attended the awards ceremony in Valencia. As Martínez stated:

“Peru is a key player shaping the global culinary industry. We are protagonists and agents of change and must embrace this responsibility.”

Joining Central on the list are other outstanding Peruvian restaurants:

MAZ Tokyo (#35)

(#35) Mil (#39)

(#39) Kjolle (#45)

(#45) Limaná (#84)

(#84) Mayta (#86)

Celebrating the Flavors of Peru

In an exclusive interview for the gastronomic portal El Trinche, each restaurant highlighted the diversity and abundance of Peru’s natural ingredients :

Virgilio Martínez (Central, Lima / MAZ, Tokyo) reflected on the privilege of working with Peru’s incredible variety of products and people, emphasizing sustainable practices and innovation to create not just awards but happy customers and mentorship opportunities.

reflected on the privilege of working with Peru’s incredible variety of products and people, emphasizing sustainable practices and innovation to create not just awards but happy customers and mentorship opportunities. Pía León (Kjolle, Lima) shared how Kjolle celebrates Peru’s native fruits, vegetables, and tubers, elevating their natural attributes and the stories behind them.

shared how Kjolle celebrates Peru’s native fruits, vegetables, and tubers, elevating their natural attributes and the stories behind them. Luis Valderrama (Mil, Cusco) emphasized Mil’s connection to the Andes and the local communities, showcasing ingredients like oca, mashua, quinua, and cacao in vegetarian and vegan menus.

emphasized Mil’s connection to the Andes and the local communities, showcasing ingredients like oca, mashua, quinua, and cacao in vegetarian and vegan menus. Anita Belaunde (Limaná, Lima) stressed the importance of sustainable gastronomy, advocating for plant-based diets and supporting Peruvian farmers while addressing global challenges like climate change and health issues.

stressed the importance of sustainable gastronomy, advocating for plant-based diets and supporting Peruvian farmers while addressing global challenges like climate change and health issues. Jaime Pesaque (Mayta, Lima) highlighted the creative push that vegetarian and vegan menus provide, helping chefs think beyond traditional animal-based proteins.

About the We’re Smart Green Guide

The We’re Smart Green Guide aims to promote a plant-forward future, founded in 2017 by Belgian nutrition consultant Frank Fol (The Vegetable Chef). Its rankings are based on evaluations of restaurants using at least two-thirds of fruits and vegetables, judged on creativity, sustainability, and social impact.

Peruvian gastronomy continues to lead the way, celebrating its heritage and paving a sustainable path for the future. Congratulations to all the Peruvian restaurants recognized this year!