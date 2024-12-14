Peruvian Restaurants Shine in the Top 100 Best Vegetables Restaurants 2024

The culinary world was met with fantastic news: six Peruvian restaurants have earned spots on the prestigious Top 100 Best Vegetable Restaurants in the World 2024, a list curated by the We’re Smart Green Guide. Since 2018, this guide has recognized restaurants whose menus consist of at least two-thirds fruits and vegetables, emphasizing culinary creativity, ecological footprint, and social impact.
Leading the charge at number 2 is the iconic Central by Pía León and Virgilio Martínez, who attended the awards ceremony in Valencia. As Martínez stated:
“Peru is a key player shaping the global culinary industry. We are protagonists and agents of change and must embrace this responsibility.”
Joining Central on the list are other outstanding Peruvian restaurants:
- MAZ Tokyo (#35)
- Mil (#39)
- Kjolle (#45)
- Limaná (#84)
- Mayta (#86)
Celebrating the Flavors of Peru
In an exclusive interview for the gastronomic portal El Trinche, each restaurant highlighted the diversity and abundance of Peru’s natural ingredients :
- Virgilio Martínez (Central, Lima / MAZ, Tokyo) reflected on the privilege of working with Peru’s incredible variety of products and people, emphasizing sustainable practices and innovation to create not just awards but happy customers and mentorship opportunities.
- Pía León (Kjolle, Lima) shared how Kjolle celebrates Peru’s native fruits, vegetables, and tubers, elevating their natural attributes and the stories behind them.
- Luis Valderrama (Mil, Cusco) emphasized Mil’s connection to the Andes and the local communities, showcasing ingredients like oca, mashua, quinua, and cacao in vegetarian and vegan menus.
- Anita Belaunde (Limaná, Lima) stressed the importance of sustainable gastronomy, advocating for plant-based diets and supporting Peruvian farmers while addressing global challenges like climate change and health issues.
- Jaime Pesaque (Mayta, Lima) highlighted the creative push that vegetarian and vegan menus provide, helping chefs think beyond traditional animal-based proteins.
About the We’re Smart Green Guide
The We’re Smart Green Guide aims to promote a plant-forward future, founded in 2017 by Belgian nutrition consultant Frank Fol (The Vegetable Chef). Its rankings are based on evaluations of restaurants using at least two-thirds of fruits and vegetables, judged on creativity, sustainability, and social impact.
Peruvian gastronomy continues to lead the way, celebrating its heritage and paving a sustainable path for the future. Congratulations to all the Peruvian restaurants recognized this year!