Run for Water: A Race That Goes Beyond the Finish Line

Access to clean water shouldn’t be a privilege; it’s a fundamental right. Yet, millions of Peruvians, especially in rural areas, face the harsh reality of walking for hours daily to gather water for their families. This burden primarily falls on women and girls, who dedicate a significant part of their day to this task, sacrificing their health and opportunities for growth.

Water for People has been working in Peru since 2008, making sure that no one is left behind. Through their Cobertura Total Para Siempre (Total Coverage Forever) program, they provide sustainable water and sanitation solutions to communities that need it most. Their work goes beyond just delivering water; it creates lasting change by empowering local communities, businesses, and governments.

Join the 5K and 10K organized by Water for People

“Corro por el Agua” it’s a movement to bring real change. By joining this 5K or 10K, you’re not just getting a good workout. You’re becoming part of a solution that helps improve the lives of thousands of Peruvians, especially children, in the country’s northern regions.

5K Running route map.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, April 26th

Packet Pickup: Friday, April 25th, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, April 26th, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM



Why Participate?

You’ll receive a commemorative race t-shirt and medal (for all finishers).

Your participation will directly support the installation of safe bathrooms in over 30 rural schools.

You’ll raise awareness about the importance of water conservation and hygiene education.

10K Running route map.

Every kilometer is more than just a distance when you run for water. It’s a step toward a future where every community has access to clean water and sanitation. This race is about solidarity, about changing the reality for so many who don’t have easy access to something as simple as clean water.

