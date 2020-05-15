Takeout and Delivery: Where to Order Baked Goods in Lima

From sourdough loaves to sweet pastries, here’s where to order baked goods in Lima.

First it was toilet paper, then it was flour: the pandemic has caused such a roller coaster of emotions that we saw the priority of panicked shoppers shift from hygiene to baking supplies. While it’s certainly rewarding to bite into a treat fresh out of the oven, the quarantine is going on two months and cravings of our favorite local bakeries and shops have only increased. From sourdough loaves, flaky croissants and sweet pastries, here’s where to order baked goods in Lima.

As Peru continues to advance through the phases of recovery and more local businesses and entrepreneurs receive the proper permission to offer delivery or pickup, we’ll continue to update this list.

Masa Salvaje

Led by self-taught baker, Francisco Abanto, this artisan bread features Peruvian ingredients and the ancient breadmaking starter, masa madre. Sweet potato, turmeric, beer, coffee and quinoa are just some of the experimental flavors that find their way into this exciting baking project.

Delivery: Varieties of sourdough loaves, focaccia, soft pretzels, brioche, pizza crusts.

Contact: Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp (+51) 933 790 881

El Pan de la Chola

Who would have thought that gluten could be so popular nowadays? Sure, Pan de la Chola has over 50k followers on Instagram, but that’s not really what matters: it’s the incredibly spongy loaves of focaccia, the mind-blowing flakiness of their croissants and an endless supply of delectable pastries that make this one of the favorite (and most picture perfect) bakeries in Lima.

Adapting to the times, the local business has also begun offering bags of flour and oatmeal and will soon add more bodega-style items.

Delivery: Focaccia, whole grain and seeded loaves, baguettes, Danish rye, croissants, cookies, yogurt, granola, coffee and more as listed on website.

Contact: ElPandelachola.com, WhatsApp (+51) 914 680 244

La p’tite France

You can’t have a list of proper bakeries without including an authentic French pâtisserie. Operating out of the Surquillo district, La p’tite France has been delivering their fresh baked items since early April. A variety of par-baked bread items (including the crave-worthy baguette with dried fruit) are available. In this way you can toss the bread in the oven for a brief time in order to achieve that crackly crust and warm center.

Delivery: Ciabattas, baguettes, pain au chocolat, brioche loaves, muffins, cookies, granola and paté.

Contact: tienda.ptitefrance.com

La Panetteria

For those living in the Barranco district, La Panetteria is the neighborhood cafe where artists, entrepreneurs and young families rub elbows. While the lowkey bakery delivers bread and delicious empanadas, this is great place to keep in mind for any birthdays or celebrations that call for a cake. Our favorite? Their classic carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Delivery and takeout: Bread loaves, empanadas, cakes

Contact: WhatsApp (+51) 994 348 102



Siete Enanos

The full name of this bakery is Panadería Ecológica Alemana Los 7 Enanos, which can tell you a lot about this bakery: ecological, German and small. Using organic ingredients supplied by small producers in Peru, these nutritious loaves also support the San Christoferus School in Chorrillos for children with special needs.

Delivery: Rye, multi-grain, multi-seed and whole wheat loaves.

Contact: [email protected]; Facebook