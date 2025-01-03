The Wise Men in Peru: A Celebration of Tradition and Faith

Every January 6, Peru joins the world in commemorating the Bajada de Reyes (Epiphany or Feast of the Three Wise Men), a deeply rooted tradition that marks the twelfth day after Christmas. Inspired by the biblical narrative of the Wise Men’s journey to honor the newborn Jesus, this celebration blends religious symbolism, community, and cultural expression.

The Story of the Wise Men

The Wise Men, known as Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar, have been enshrined in Christian tradition as noble figures from the East guided by the Star of Bethlehem. Their gifts to Jesus—gold, frankincense, and myrrh—symbolize his royalty, divinity, and humanity. These offerings were precious and deeply meaningful, reflecting their recognition of Jesus as the savior of the world.

While the Bible provides limited details about these figures, they have been interpreted as representatives of different regions: Melchior from Europe, Gaspar from Asia, and Balthazar from Africa. This symbolism emphasizes the universality of Jesus’ message, uniting all nations and peoples.

Bajada de Reyes in Peru: A Blend of Faith and Festivity

Bajada de Reyes is a day of communal gatherings, traditional meals, and symbolic acts in Peru. Families and communities come together to place images of the Wise Men at the nativity scene, completing the Christmas decorations before they are ceremonially taken down.

Key elements of the celebration include:

Religious Reenactments: In Lima, members of the National Police of Peru dress as the Wise Men, parading through the Plaza Mayor. They distribute sweets and gifts, creating a joyous atmosphere for children and families.

Festive Meals: Families enjoy a meal or “lonche,” featuring holiday staples like Rosca de Reyes, sandwiches, and hot chocolate. This gathering underscores the values of unity and gratitude.

Cultural Celebrations: The Bajada de Reyes is marked by vibrant folkloric festivities in Cusco. Residents don traditional costumes, dance, and carry sacred images of the infant Jesus, such as the Niño de Marcacocha. These celebrations are accompanied by music, processions, and offerings to the Pachamama (Mother Earth), seeking blessings for abundant harvests.

The Universal Message of the Wise Men

The Wise Men’s journey is a story of faith, perseverance, and discovery. Guided by a star, their pilgrimage to Bethlehem represents humanity’s search for hope and salvation. Their gifts, symbolic of Jesus’ role as king, divine, and human, are reminders of the values of humility, generosity, and reverence.

For Peruvians, Bajada de Reyes is more than a religious observance; it is a celebration of cultural identity, community bonds, and enduring traditions.

From Lima’s streets to Cusco’s highlands, this day bridges the spiritual and the communal, inviting everyone to reflect on the timeless values the Wise Men embody.

A Tradition That Unites

As the holiday season concludes, the Bajada de Reyes is a poignant reminder of togetherness and faith. Whether through a simple family gathering, a lively parade, or a vibrant Andean festival, Peruvians honor the spirit of the Wise Men, keeping their legacy alive with each passing year.