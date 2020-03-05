Home Traveling in Peru Three Ways to Fly High in Peru
Traveling in Peru

Three Ways to Fly High in Peru

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
Planning a trip to Peru? Click here to take Traveling in Peru's survey to receive personalized activities and deals that fit your interests and budget!

If you want to get a bird’s eye view of Peru, here are three ways you can fly your way above impressive Peruvian landscapes.

Get a colorful and original perspective from above ground in Lima, Cusco and Arequipa. Here are three options to fly high in Peru.

Book your trip to Peru

1. Rediscover Lima with Wings

Lima is the only South American capital off the coast. And facing the sea is an extensive cliff that reaches 100 meters high in some parts.

There are a number of popular parks on the cliff top malecones (waterfront esplanades) in the districts that face the ocean, including a perfect site for paragliding.

Fear not. Paragliding is a safe activity, especially when the pilots have many years of experience.

In the blink of an eye, you will fly high over the boardwalk, Costa Verde, and the Pacific Ocean. As the sea breeze strikes the cliff and is forced upwards, you gain and maintain adequate altitude.

Experience is not necessary, just a sense of adventure and a desire to feel completely free. Learn more here.

2. Spend the night above ground in the Skylodge

You are unlikely to find a more unique place to stay than Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley, just 15 minutes from Ollantaytambo.

To get to your camp, you’ll need to brave a four-hour climb up the face of a 400-meter mountain. The cliff has steel hooks embedded in it, which hold a fixed steel rope, allowing climbers to attach themselves for the entire ascent.

When you get to the top, you’ll find a luxurious camp of glass pods that look like they belong on the surface of an alien planet. 

Get ready to sleep with the most amazing view from above of the Sacred Valley in a suspended transparent capsule accommodating up to four people.

Though not technically an experience during which you fly high in Peru, you will definitely feel on top of the world.

3. Zipline through the Colca Canyon

Sure, you can trek or bike down the canyon but why stop there? Take the time to zip line above the Colca River which will have you feeling like a condor. There are tour options that combine days of extreme sport, including biking, off-roading, rock climbing and zip lining.

Book your trip today

The zip lining will take you across the Colca River some 300 meters above ground. Fly high above the canyons and afterward, head over the thermal pools to your muscles.

Credit: Ultimate Journeys Peru

This article has been updated from the original version published on February 21, 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

You may also like

Tips for Traveling to Peru (from an Experienced Anxious...

Three Minutes to Fall in Love With Peru (Video)

Sacred Valley: 11 Things to Know and Do

Great Public Spaces to Relax in Lima

Is Visiting the Amazon in Peru Worth It?

Belmond Andean Explorer: Peru’s Answer to The Orient Express

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. OK Read More