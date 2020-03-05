Three Ways to Fly High in Peru

If you want to get a bird’s eye view of Peru, here are three ways you can fly your way above impressive Peruvian landscapes.

1. Rediscover Lima with Wings

Lima is the only South American capital off the coast. And facing the sea is an extensive cliff that reaches 100 meters high in some parts.

There are a number of popular parks on the cliff top malecones (waterfront esplanades) in the districts that face the ocean, including a perfect site for paragliding.

Fear not. Paragliding is a safe activity, especially when the pilots have many years of experience.

In the blink of an eye, you will fly high over the boardwalk, Costa Verde, and the Pacific Ocean. As the sea breeze strikes the cliff and is forced upwards, you gain and maintain adequate altitude.

Experience is not necessary, just a sense of adventure and a desire to feel completely free. Learn more here.

2. Spend the night above ground in the Skylodge

You are unlikely to find a more unique place to stay than Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley, just 15 minutes from Ollantaytambo.

To get to your camp, you’ll need to brave a four-hour climb up the face of a 400-meter mountain. The cliff has steel hooks embedded in it, which hold a fixed steel rope, allowing climbers to attach themselves for the entire ascent.

When you get to the top, you’ll find a luxurious camp of glass pods that look like they belong on the surface of an alien planet.

Get ready to sleep with the most amazing view from above of the Sacred Valley in a suspended transparent capsule accommodating up to four people.

Though not technically an experience during which you fly high in Peru, you will definitely feel on top of the world.

3. Zipline through the Colca Canyon

Sure, you can trek or bike down the canyon but why stop there? Take the time to zip line above the Colca River which will have you feeling like a condor. There are tour options that combine days of extreme sport, including biking, off-roading, rock climbing and zip lining.

The zip lining will take you across the Colca River some 300 meters above ground. Fly high above the canyons and afterward, head over the thermal pools to your muscles.

Credit: Ultimate Journeys Peru

This article has been updated from the original version published on February 21, 2019.