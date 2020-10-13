Our Safety Protocols for Traveling to Peru in 2021 During COVID-19 Era (Video)

We answer your questions and give recommendations for when it will be safe to travel to Peru during COVID-19 era.

Did you miss our live Facebook chat? Watch the video below and read the answers to your questions here.

Planning a trip to Peru in 2021? We’re here to help you travel safely. Contact our team at [email protected] to learn about our safety protocols and travel packages. You can find our safety protocols here.

When will it be safe to travel to Peru?

International borders are now open via air travel for business and reunification purposes. For more updates on Peru’s state of emergency, click here.

For tourism, we along with specialists highly suggest you wait until at least March 2021. Not only do we believe the virus will under control in the region, but this will allow travelers to visit the highland region at the end of the rainy season, an optimal time to visit places like Cusco and Machu Picchu.

The Peruvian government and the tourism sector are working on protocols for tourism in Peru. Certain sites and museums around the country will open up starting in mid-October for local tourism, here is the list.

National flights and ground transportation are working but not for touristic purposes. There are regions that are back in quarantine at the moment, so airlines have suspended flights to these areas. Learn which areas here.

Is it safe to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The CDC (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and countries that have opened their borders continue to say that international travel should only be for essential purposes. The risk of contagion exists for any type of public travel, whether ground or air. Airports, airlines and governments across the world are taking many precautions and implementing safety protocols to ease the spread of the virus while traveling inside or outside countries.

We highly suggest to think carefully before making the decision and to consult your doctor.

This interactive map is up-to-date with global travel restrictions.

What are the protocols for airports in Peru?

Only passengers will be able to enter airports. If someone is in need of assistance they can go in with a helper.

Passengers must arrive at the airport three hours in advance of their flight at the Jorge Chávez International Airport, and two hours in advance for regional airports.

Temperature will be checked upon entering the terminal.

You must wear a mask and face shield.

Soles of shoes and hands will be disinfected.

You must have with you a signed health statement with your personal information. You can log in to Migraciones – Peru here to sign the statement.

As of now, you do not need to be tested for COVID-19 prior to flying.

What are the protocols for airlines in Peru?

During check-in:

Check-in online.

Airline counters at the airports will have shields for luggage drop-off.

Increased cleaning and disinfection of the passenger service area, including counters and all self-service kiosks.

On board: These protocols are for LATAM, other airlines taking similar initiatives

Continuous sanitation of bathrooms and other passenger contact points.

Alcohol gel available onboard all aircrafts.

Air Filtration: Air recirculation systems that renews air every 3 minutes with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters, removing 99.97% of the particles.

More space on board.

Boarding will include social distancing requirements between passengers, avoiding crowds. (Front restrooms will remain for the exclusive use of the crew, to minimize contact with passengers.)

Blankets and beds: All blankets, downs, and pillows are laundered after each flight. In the case of pillows, they can also be discarded depending on the material.

Protocols for provincial ground transportation in Peru are similar to the above. Shields will be placed between seats and companies suggest arriving at terminals 30 min. prior, we suggest 1 hour.

What should you pack for protection?

Cloth or medical face masks.

Face shields.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol).

Disinfectant wipes (at least 70% alcohol) for surfaces.

Digital thermometer.

Grab any medicines you may need on your trip.

No touch door opener, which will help you to avoid touching many surfaces.

Reusable water bottles.

What should you do to stay safe when traveling?

We recommend the following steps to protect yourself and others when you travel:

Always maintain a distance of 6 feet (2 meters) between you and others.

Avoid crowds.

Wear a face mask and a face shield.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Do not travel if you are feeling sick.

Disinfect your hands often. It’s especially important after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 30 seconds.

If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub your hands together until they feel dry.

Do you want to travel to Peru next year? What should you plan ahead?

We suggest you look at the regions/cities you want to travel to and ask your travel agent about any restrictions there, and/or do your research.

Make sure the archaeological sites, parks and museums are functioning and know their protocols. Right now, all tourist sites are closed, but government and private entities are working on the protocols for visiting.

Ask about the size of tour groups, and protocols tour agencies are implementing on their services; also what hotels they recommend.

We highly suggest you buy international medical/travel insurance, and preferably one that covers COVID-19 related services, like testing, medical bills for treatment, and cancellations that can happen because of the pandemic.

Will tour prices in Peru increase in 2021?

In tourism, it is normal for prices to increase each year by 3-5%. However, because of the impact in the industry and countries wanting to attract visitors, many companies, including Traveling in Peru, will maintain current 2020 prices and even offer special deals for travelers.

We have seen the tendency of prices dropping for international and domestic flights during the pandemic. You will find really good deals right now with the flexibility of changing dates, which will help people travel around the world again.

What safety protocols is Traveling in Peru implementing?

Our providers have obtained the Safe Travels seal developed by the WTTC.

Extra measures will be taken

Excursions will take place in small groups, and according to the instructions we receive from the Ministry of Tourism.

All our transfers between airports and hotels will continue to be private services.

Our guides, drivers and representatives:

Will wear masks and antibacterial gel at all times.

Will be monitored continuously with temperature and symptom checks. In case of discomfort, they will be sent to rest, and other personnel available will provide the service.

We will ensure social distancing:

Keeping a meter of distance between passengers when boarding vehicles.

Restricting physical contact between our assistance personnel and passengers.

With these measures, we want to guarantee the safety and excellent service during the stay of our passengers in Peru. We will continue adapting our standards according to the recommendations of health experts.

